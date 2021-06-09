‘Can understand their thinking’ – Portsmouth eyeing move for West Brom man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Portsmouth are interested in signing West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Josh Griffiths this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

The 19-year-old spent this season on loan at Cheltenham Town, keeping 21 clean sheets in League Two as the Robins won promotion.

Another loan move could be in the offing this summer, though, with the Daily Mail linking Portsmouth and Lincoln with the young goalkeeper.

Pompey will need to strengthen their goalkeeping options under Danny Cowley this summer, with Craig MacGillivray likely to depart on a free transfer amid interest from elsewhere.

Here, then, we discuss the potential addition of Griffiths at Fratton Park…

Chris Thorpe

He’s just come off the back of having a superb season at Cheltenham Town and I think he needs to play at a higher level now.

With MacGillivray seemingly heading for the Fratton Park exit door, Griffiths would be a great replacement.

He’s young and will only improve as a goalkeeper through playing more and more first team football.

Unless the Baggies give him the opportunity to compete for the number one shirt, I could see him linking up with Pompey.

Cowley and co have a great eye for a player and they could unearth yet another gem if they get this deal done.

Toby Wilding

I do think that this could be a rather decent signing for Portsmouth in all honesty.

With Craig MacGillivray somewhat surprisingly on his way from Fratton Park this summer, it does seem essential for Pompey that they bring in a new number one during the summer transfer window.

As a result, the addition of Griffiths could be a useful one for Portsmouth, given his performances between the posts in helping Cheltenham win promotion from League Two last season, do suggest that he deserves a chance to show he is capable of playing at League One level at least next season.

That is something that Portsmouth could obviously offer him, although I am do think they should be wary here, since loaning in a goalkeeper – who will no doubt be expected to play regularly to aid his own career – such as Griffiths, means they will back where they are now in their search for a new number one this time next year.

Jacob Potter

You can understand their thinking with this one.

With Portsmouth set to lose Craig MacGillivray this summer already, they certainly need to make a new goalkeeper their main priority in the transfer window, before the new season starts in August.

Griffiths could turn out to be the ideal player to take his place in the Pompey starting XI as well, as he’ll have a point to prove at a higher level.

I was really impressed with what I saw from the West Brom man whilst on loan with Cheltenham Town last season, as they clinched promotion into League One.

He’s unlikely to be getting into the West Brom starting XI anytime soon, so it makes sense for Danny Cowley’s side to make their move for him this summer.

It could turn out to be an excellent bit of business if he can make a positive impact at Fratton Park, as Portsmouth target a timely return to the Championship.