Can Troy Parrott become a regular at Tottenham? Here’s how his stint at Ipswich Town is going

For any young forward coming through the ranks at Tottenham, Harry Kane will be the inspiration and one you try to emulate.

The England captain had many loan spells, good and bad, before establishing himself as the best player at Spurs, and one of the most formidable strikers on the planet.

Of course, putting such expectations on young players is unfair, but one player who there was a lot of hype around was Troy Parrott.

The Irishman had built a great reputation following performances in the development sides, but it was decided he would go out on loan to play competitive football this season.

A tough six-month spell at Millwall, which was hindered by injury, saw Parrott fail to score in ten games, so another temporary switch to Ipswich was arranged in January.

However, this hasn’t really gone to plan either, although the 19-year-old is at least playing regularly in League One.

Nevertheless, a return of one goal in ten games is poor, but it should be stated that Parrott is impressing with some of his performances, in terms of his link-up and ability on the ball.

Plus, the teenager was joining a club in a mess. Paul Lambert was in charge when Parrott arrived, and it’s fair to say he wasn’t the most popular person in Suffolk at the time.

Paul Cook has since succeeded the Scotsman, with Parrott scoring his only goal for the Tractor Boys under the new boss, in a 1-0 win over Plymouth last time out. All connected to Ipswich will hope that this can be the trigger for a good run, and it will be interesting to see how the season ends for the player.

Ultimately though, there’s no getting away from the fact the Spurs first-team seems a long, long way away for Parrott. But, the talent is there, he’s still young, and he can take heart from the fact that even Kane didn’t always shine out on loan.

