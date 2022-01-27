Can the West Brom sign a new striker before the end of January? WBA’s transfer window assessed

When West Bromwich Albion announced the signing of highly-rated American forward Daryl Dike at the start of the January window, they cannot have to be scrambling around for a striker in the final four days of the window.

But Dike’s injury has left them doing exactly that and things don’t exactly look stable at the moment with supporters seemingly turning on Valerien Ismael after last night’s defeat to Preston North End.

To discuss Albion’s January window as a whole and assess exactly what needs to be done over the next four days, Ned Holmes was joined by Baggies fan Matt from WBA Report on the West Brom Fan Debate show.

