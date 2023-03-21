This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Stoke City boss Alex Neil believes that the club have a chance of signing Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe permanently this summer, as well as their other loanees.

The 25-year-old joined the Potters on loan for the remainder of the season in January and taking a little while to get up to speed, has impressed in his recent Championship performances.

The defender's current deal at Old Trafford is due to expire this summer, but it is reported that the Red Devils can trigger an extension if they wish, which it remains unclear whether they will do.

Speaking generally on the club's loan players, Neil recently said, via StokeonTrentLive: "I think everything is possible. Once we get to the end of the season we've not only got the lads who are here on loan but the lads who are out of contract currently in the summer as well. I don't think anything is off the table.

"You'll have a section of people who will say we don't stand a chance of getting him, him or him. That's rubbish. You've have another section saying we'll definitely sign him, him and him. That's also rubbish.

"There is every possibility that we could sort something out to try to keep the fabric of the team at the moment which I think at the moment is functioning very well together and then try to grow and add to it in the summer. That's the aim.

"Ultimately there will be some decisions that we won't be in full control of because they're not our players. It'll be down to negotiations, their willingness to want to come, fees and all that sort of stuff."

With those quotes in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers if they thought Stoke had a chance of singing Tuanzebe this summer permanently, and whether or not it would be a good deal.

Alfie Burns

It’s probably a realistic option for Stoke in the summer.

The club’s financial situation is improving and there’s a wide expectancy that Neil will have funds to spend this summer.

Tuanzebe isn’t going to be breaking into the Man Utd setup anytime soon and it’s hard to imagine too many lower-end Premier League sides taking a punt either.

Stoke, then, look a good prospect for him. Likewise, he’s a good fit for the club too, as a really good, athletic centre-back with plenty of pedigree.

Neil’s confidence is understandable and it’s an attractive option for all parties.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Things haven't quite panned out how many were expecting when it comes to Axel Tuanzebe's career.

Indeed, at 25 he hasn't played anywhere near the amount of games he will have been hoping to and as such, perhaps finding a new, permanent, home this summer would be a good option.

Providing he has enjoyed his loan spell there, Stoke City could be a good option.

Although their league position in recent seaons doesn't suggest it, they are an ambitious club and one that are capable of challenging for promotion in the division in the future.

As such, it could be a good gateway to potential future Premier League football for Tuanzebe, with the club certainly going in the right direction under Alex Neil.

Tuanzebe, though, could have his sights set on playing in a higher division, although I think it would have to be a club overseas, unless a bottom-end Premier League side decided to take a big punt.

Marcus Ally

Axel Tuanzebe would be a sensational signing for Stoke City, but in reality it would be a huge surprise to see him move to the Championship on a permanent basis.

The 25-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Napoli, is more than ready to be a regular first team player in a top five European league and Stoke do not fit that bill

It is no slight on Tuanzebe’s ability that he has not been able to nail down a starting berth at Old Trafford in the last few seasons, and the Championship is beneath him in terms of where his next move should be, although being first choice should be a top priority.