‘Can show he should start more often’ – Many QPR fans excited by one player’s inclusion in starting XI v Blackburn

Mark Warburton has named his QPR starting XI for the visit of Blackburn Rovers this evening and the selection of Albert Adomah has caused a stir among many fans.

The R’s will be determined to bounce back after their 4-1 west London derby defeat at the hands of Fulham on Saturday but will have to do so without their captain.

Stefan Johansen is suspended after picking up his fifth booking of the season on the weekend and Warburton has opted to bring in Andre Dozzell as a like-for-like replacement.

With Lee Wallace are still a few weeks away from his return, Sam McCallum starts once again on the left but at right wing-back Adomah replaces Moses Odubajo.

In-form Lyndon Dykes returns to the starting XI in place of Charlie Austin and there’s a change to the backline as well with Jimmy Dunne replacing Jordi de Wijs, who drops to the bench.

Blackburn sit one place and one point below the R’s in the Championship and suffered a disappointment of their own on Saturday as they gave away a two-goal lead and drew to Coventry City.

The two sides are among the highest scorers in the division this term meaning we could well be in for a high octane affair at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium this afternoon.

It’s the selection of Adomah that has R’s supporters excited it seems, however, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…

Hopefully Albert can show he should start more often. https://t.co/362MOJ8PDT — QPRmarkey (@QPRmarkey) October 19, 2021

Uncs with a point to prove here. Got to show that he can provide the same energy from the get-go instead of just as a sub https://t.co/v8FeFdjqtr — Antti Korpela (@AnttiK_QPR) October 19, 2021

Good to see uncs getting a start https://t.co/5dMIe11ish — Tenerife Rangers (@QPR_Tenerife) October 19, 2021

Finally Uncle albert 😍😍 — CS10 (@Cps2300) October 19, 2021