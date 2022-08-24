Can shock win over Watford lead to a turnaround for MK Dons?

The EFL Cup threw up another surprise on Tuesday night when struggling MK Dons pulled out a stunning 2-0 win at Vicarage Road over a strong Watford side.

Goals from Matthew Dennis and Darragh Burns will surely have given the Dons some confidence after a poor start to the season has left them in the relegation zone at this early stage.

Manager Liam Manning will be particularly pleased with the performance of his cohort of new signings drafted in for the cup fixture, particularly young Irish trio Warren O’Hora, Dawson Devoy and the goalscorer Burns.

The Dons’ recruitment policy has always skewed towards youth, but only in recent years have they turned to the Irish and Scottish leagues for young talent.

Daniel Harvie is a real success story of this scheme. Signed from Ayr in 2020 and now a fixture in the Dons line-up, Harvie was fantastic down the left-hand side on Tuesday night and outshone Europa League winner Mario Gaspar, his opposing right-back.

Dawson Devoy’s first start came on Tuesday night, and the 20-year-old repaid his manager’s faith with a wonderful midfield performance. Four tackles and interceptions showed Devoy’s steel in midfield, and his assist demonstrated some real quality going forward.

The result is naturally a positive one, but in the grand scheme of things the Dons urgently need to carry this form into the league, particularly with their next two games coming against struggling Morecambe and newly-promoted Exeter.

Club captain Dean Lewington and fellow experienced head Bradley Johnson were rested for the mid-week cup victory, and it will be up to manager Manning to find the right blend between the evidently very promising youth the Dons have on offer and the aforementioned experience.

Johnson, a former Premier League midfielder in Norwich, had to lift the team behind the scenes after a difficult 3-0 defeat to Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

However, he led the Dons out against Port Vale the next week and scored a brace to secure their first victory of the season, demonstrating the importance not only of veteran experience but also of individual quality in MK Dons’ battle to push back up the table to a position they’re more accustomed to.

The result now leaves MK Dons undefeated in three in all competitions, but the league table still doesn’t make for pretty viewing.

The old adage of ‘taking one game at a time’ will be key here, as the mood in the camp surely is not one typical of a team sitting in 22nd of 24 teams in the league.

And with youth on their side, this could be a season which the Dons really grow into as the months progress and players gain experience.