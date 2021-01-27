QPR
‘Can see why Man Utd would be keen for this’ – QPR linked with Red Devils midfielder: The Verdict
This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…
Garner is currently on loan with QPR’s Championship rivals Watford, and has made 21 appearances in all competitions for the Hornets since joining them in the summer.
However, this latest update from Gallagher has now revealed that QPR could be interested in taking Garner for the remainder of the season, although Watford would have to agree to terminate their deal with the 19-year-old for that to happen.
So would Garner be a good signing for QPR? And is he a player that Mark Warburton’s side need to sign?
We put that question to some of our Football League World writers, and here, is a look at what they had to say.
Alife Burns
Garner is a player that headed to Watford with a lot of hype, but it hasn’t quite been the environment for him to really make a statement.
I don’t actually think a move this month would be a bad thing either.
The teenager would be moving to a less pressured environment in QPR, which could help him settle and play some regular minutes.
Mark Warburton is another factor.
He’s always got time for players like Garner, offering them a decent chance despite their age.
It looks a good fit if Garner is to be on the move.
Sam Rourke
You can see why Man Utd would be keen for this.