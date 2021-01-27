‘Can see why Man Utd would be keen for this’ – QPR linked with Red Devils midfielder: The Verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

QPR are interested in a potential deal to sign Manchester United midfielder James Garner, TalkSport’s Sean Gallagher has reported.

Garner is currently on loan with QPR’s Championship rivals Watford, and has made 21 appearances in all competitions for the Hornets since joining them in the summer.

However, this latest update from Gallagher has now revealed that QPR could be interested in taking Garner for the remainder of the season, although Watford would have to agree to terminate their deal with the 19-year-old for that to happen.

So would Garner be a good signing for QPR? And is he a player that Mark Warburton’s side need to sign?

We put that question to some of our Football League World writers, and here, is a look at what they had to say.

Alife Burns

Garner is a player that headed to Watford with a lot of hype, but it hasn’t quite been the environment for him to really make a statement.

I don’t actually think a move this month would be a bad thing either.

The teenager would be moving to a less pressured environment in QPR, which could help him settle and play some regular minutes.

Mark Warburton is another factor.

He’s always got time for players like Garner, offering them a decent chance despite their age.

It looks a good fit if Garner is to be on the move.

Sam Rourke

You can see why Man Utd would be keen for this.

Garner has been in and out of the Watford team this season, and you feel the Red Devils would have expected the player to be a permanent fixture in that Hornets midfield.

Ultimately, that’s not been the case and it would make sense for Garner’s personal development for him to join a club where is going to be utilised more.

QPR could do with enhancing their central midfield options, and with Garner you’ve got a player who is adept both in an attacking sense and a defensive sense.

Him and new R’s signing Stefan Johansen could be a really nice axis for Mark Warbuton’s side in the middle of the park.

There is a lot of logic behind this one.

Phil Spencer

The Hoops need a little bit more quality in the middle of the park and James Garner would certainly tick that box. Things haven’t quite worked out with Watford this season but we’ve seen enough to suggest that he’s more than capable of playing at this level. A move to Loftus Road would see Garner given the opportunity to really thrive and fulfil his potential, while helping QPR to add some genuine quality to the side.

In my opinion it seems like a good move. This would be a great move for Queens Park Rangers.