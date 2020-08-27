Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Can see us cashing in’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react as transfer interest emerges in player

According to Football Insider, Fulham are interested in signing Derby County full-back Jayden Bogle this summer.

The Cottagers are seemingly on the hunt for a new right-back this summer, having already brought in a left-back in the form of Wigan Athletic’s Antonee Robinson,

Nottingham Forest’s Matty Cash has emerged as a reported transfer target for Scott Parker’s side, but now, Derby County right-back Jayden Bogle has been linked with a move to Craven Cottage.

Football Insider claim that Derby have slapped a £10m price tag on Bogle’s shoulders, amid reported interest from Fulham in the defender, who has another two years left on his contract at Pride Park.

Bogle has been a regular at right-back for Derby ever since being introduced to the team by Frank Lampard last season, with the youngster going from strength to strength ever since.

The 20-year-old made 40 appearances for the Rams across all competitions last season, with Phillip Cocu continuing to show faith in the youngster.

Losing a young player like Bogle who is undoubtedly a key player under Phillip Cocu would be a blow, but £10m would be a substantial amount of money to receive for just one player.

Here, we take a look at Derby fans’ reactions to Fulham’s interest in Bogle…


