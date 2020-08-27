‘Can see us cashing in’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react as transfer interest emerges in player

According to Football Insider, Fulham are interested in signing Derby County full-back Jayden Bogle this summer.

The Cottagers are seemingly on the hunt for a new right-back this summer, having already brought in a left-back in the form of Wigan Athletic’s Antonee Robinson,

Nottingham Forest’s Matty Cash has emerged as a reported transfer target for Scott Parker’s side, but now, Derby County right-back Jayden Bogle has been linked with a move to Craven Cottage.

Football Insider claim that Derby have slapped a £10m price tag on Bogle’s shoulders, amid reported interest from Fulham in the defender, who has another two years left on his contract at Pride Park.

Bogle has been a regular at right-back for Derby ever since being introduced to the team by Frank Lampard last season, with the youngster going from strength to strength ever since.

The 20-year-old made 40 appearances for the Rams across all competitions last season, with Phillip Cocu continuing to show faith in the youngster.

Losing a young player like Bogle who is undoubtedly a key player under Phillip Cocu would be a blow, but £10m would be a substantial amount of money to receive for just one player.

Here, we take a look at Derby fans’ reactions to Fulham’s interest in Bogle…

They can have him for £15 million 👍 — Joe Stevenson (@JoeStevensonRam) August 26, 2020

100 mil — Reece 🐏🇬🇧 (@Reece_dcfc2) August 26, 2020

Fulham can do one unless it's 20m upfront — Iain Riley (@Iainr80) August 26, 2020

Have him, ill drive him there — Matt Cole (@MatthewCole2892) August 26, 2020

Hope so — paul east stand ram allsopp (@georgthom) August 27, 2020

@dcfcofficial football insider reporting that Fulham are looking to sign Jayden Bogle who the rams are valuing at £10m. Bogle has accumulated 10 assists and 3 goals. Why would we sell our best players if promotion is our target? #dcfc #dcfcfans — Deep Bassi (@deep_bassi1) August 26, 2020

I love bogle, but I would entertain anything anything north of 12m to allow us to go and spend on a top quality winger. #DCFC https://t.co/WqQ0A1LMG9 — D C F C 🇳🇱 (@DCFC101) August 26, 2020

Sell bogle for 10 mil and get Maddison, Murphy and Toney? #dcfc — Tom Kerry (@TomKerry_) August 26, 2020

10 mill for Bogle with add ons I’d take. Wisdom more than good enough at rb. Better defensivelythan bogle. Ebosele looks a beast as back up. We would desperately need a winger in tho as wisdom ain’t as good offensively. #dcfc — MEL MORRIS HE DOES WHAT HE WANTS (@dcfc_fan21) August 26, 2020

Be interesting to see if the Bogle rumours are true. Certainly one of the options for us to sell for significant cash, but he is a good player. Think we tend to forget how young he is and that he will make mistakes. #DCFC — Dan Green (@Daramsta17) August 26, 2020

Part of the plan is to make money on the youngsters and 10m isn’t to be sniffed at – I do think we could potentially hold out for a bit more tho — 🎙The Ramswriter Podcast🎙 (@ramswriter) August 27, 2020

Anything around 10m you’ve got to think about, winger, striker and wisdom at right back — Andrew Woodman (@AndrewWoodman) August 26, 2020

Can see us cashing in if its a decent offer. — Joe Stevenson (@JoeStevensonRam) August 26, 2020