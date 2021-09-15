‘Can see them fielding plenty of interest’ – Can Blackburn Rovers retain key man after flying start to 21/22? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It has been an excellent start to the season for Ben Brereton-Diaz at Blackburn Rovers.

Following his high profile exploits with Chile at the Copa America during the summer, the attacker has filled the void left in Blackburn’s attack by Adam Armstrong brilliantly.

The 22-year-old has scored four goals and provided one assist in seven league games so far for Rovers, helping to seventh place in the Championship standings, with 12 points to their name.

However, that could provide an issue for Rovers further down the line, with Brereton’s contract at Ewood Park set to expire at the end of this season.

That means that as things stand, the attacker could sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club from January, or leave Ewood Park for free at the end of this season.

So could Blackburn struggle to retain the services of the Chile international this summer given his early season form?

We put that question to some of our Football League World writers, and here, is a look at what they had to say.

Marcus Ally

Brereton-Diaz is an attractive prospect, he has a great physique and work ethic in a crucial area of the pitch.

Whether he is good enough to be linked with the likes of Sevilla or other La Liga clubs I am not so sure, and he will need to sustain this form as the season progresses to justify any claims he is ready for a top-flight move.

Adam Armstrong’s departure at Ewood Park seems to have given him a boost, relishing the added responsibility in the frontline with Sam Gallagher and Tyrhys Dolan. It would definitely be in the club’s best interests to tie the 22-year-old down to a longer term deal, possibly with a release clause so that if there is interest they know where they stand.

If he does not sign a new deal then he becomes even more of an attractive prospect on a free, so they should look to tie him down sooner rather than later.

George Harbey

I think so.

There has obviously been a lot of hype surrounding Brereton Diaz this season, but he has lived up to it.

He’s started the season in great form with four goals in seven games, and is finally starting to live up to his full potential.

There isn’t much time left on his contract, though, and I can see them fielding plenty of interest in him in January.

Maybe then would be a good time to consider cashing in.

Jordan Rushworth

In the absense of last season’s top scorer Adam Armstrong, Ben Brereton-Diaz has been stepping up to the plate for Blackburn so far this season and seems to be a player inspired by his emergence onto the international stage with Chile over the summer.

There were some reports that Brereton-Diaz was on the radar of clubs like Leeds United over the summer and that highlights that other clubs are already taking notice of the attacker’s growing confidence and potential.

Whilst Blackburn remain in the Championship they are always going to find it difficult to keep hold of their star players as they did with Armstrong this summer. Therefore, if Brereton-Diaz continues his current form and Rovers miss out on a return to the Premier League then it is inevitable that speculation will emerge.

Tony Mowbray has managed to improve Brereton-Diaz’s game a lot in the last year or so and that will not have gone unnoticed by the attacker. Therefore, Blackburn just might have a chance of trying to persuade him to stay at Ewood Park.

However, it does seem likely that without promotion Brereton-Diaz could potentially outgrow Blackburn over the course of the rest of the campaign and maybe secure a move away next summer.