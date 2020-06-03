‘Can see the logic in this’ – Leeds United discussed as potential destination for 27-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The situation surrounding Kiko Casilla at Leeds United is a complex one and Danny Mills has been discussing potential replacements, name-checking Jack Butland as someone that might be an option to replace the Spaniard at Elland Road.

Leeds have a decision to make on Casilla after racism charges against him were proven in February, with Mills discussing Butland in the conversation with Football Insider about potential replacements.

So, what of the 27-year-old? He’s had a loan spell at Elland Road in 2014 and has been capped at international level, before stepping back into the Championship with Stoke City in 2018.

Our writers discuss whether he’s the man to replace Casilla at Elland Road…

Jacob Potter

I think he’s exactly the type of goalkeeper that Leeds should be targeting heading into the summer transfer window.

Butland has kept Stoke in matches at times this season, and without him, I think they’d be occupying a spot in the relegation zone.

I’m still surprised he’s with the Potters, as he’s more than good enough to be playing at a higher level at this stage of his career.

I’d be stunned if Kiko Casilla was still with Leeds next season, as the Spaniard simply hasn’t adjusted well to life with Leeds in my eyes.

Casilla’s errors would be punished regularly in the Premier League, and I think it’s only a matter of time before Bielsa finds a replacement for him.

Butland has experience of playing in the Premier League, and would be eager to get back to his best in the top-flight.

Sam Rourke

I think finding a Casilla replacement this summer is essential for Bielsa and Leeds, as his erratic moments in goal have cost the Whites at times.

The Yorkshire club need a reliable figure in between the sticks in the Premier League, and there is no denying that Butland comes with ability, and the experience of playing top-flight and international football.

Butland’s had arguably the worst season of his career at Stoke this season, though it’s been a season to forget for most at the Bet365 Stadium – and with a bit of confidence instilled back into the 27-year-old, I can see him returning to the goalkeeper we know he can be.

Bielsa has shown he can revitalise and reinvigorate players, notably Mateusz Klich, and he can do the same with Butland.

The keeper is of course no stranger to Elland Road either, having enjoyed a loan stint at the club so that would help any embedding process.

I can see the logic in this.

Ned Holmes

Signing Butland looks like it could be a smart bit of business by the Whites.

It has been a difficult few years for the Stoke keeper, who stayed with the Potters after their relegation and hasn’t been at his best.

That said, he was impressive during his time in the Premier League and has 77 appearances in the division to his name.

If Leeds want someone with Premier League experience, Butland is just that and could be a viable option between the sticks for some time.

You’d imagine he would jump at the chance of returning to the top flight, so it could be a move that works for everyone.