“Can see it ending up in a disaster” – QPR fan pundit issues brutally honest verdict as League One boss closes in on vacancy

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers appear to have made a swift move to replace Neil Critchley as the club’s manager, with ex-player and caretaker boss Gareth Ainsworth expected to be appointed within the next 48 hours at Loftus Road.

West London Sport have reported that the R’s are closing in on a return for the 49-year-old, with compensation already agreed with the League One outfit for his services.

Ainsworth spent seven years on the books of the Hoops as a player between 2003 and 2010, playing 152 times and also managing the club on the interim on two separate occasions in 2008 and 2009.

14 quiz questions about historic QPR moments – Can you score 14/14?

1 of 14 Which club did QPR defeat in the 2014 Championship play-off final? Derby Middlesbrough West Brom

Since September 2012, Ainsworth has been in charge of Wycombe and has led them to two promotions, including to the Championship in 2020 where the Chairboys spent a year before dropping back down to League One.

In the midst of another promotion challenge from the third tier, Wycombe look set to now lose their manager to QPR, but FLW’s Hoops fan pundit Louis Moir is against the now seemingly imminent return of Ainsworth to West London.

“I think the potential appointment of Gareth Ainsworth is totally the wrong call from the board and our owners,” Louis said.

“I just think we’re going backwards in terms of panicking and thinking ‘What are we going to do to please the fans?’

“It happened when we got Ian Holloway back for the second time and look how that ended up – it was pretty shocking to be honest and we just went backwards then and it seems like we are going backwards again now.

“Obviously us fans we all love Gareth as a player and he had to be caretaker boss during the crazy time under Flavio Briatore when we were going through managers very quickly, but it’s another one where if this was to happen and it doesn’t go well, then Gareth Ainsworth’s reputation will potentially be tarnished and we don’t want that because we all love him.

“And another reason is why I wouldn’t go near him is because he’s been at Wycombe for over a decade, albeit he has transformed them as a club but Wycombe – who would have thought they’d have gone from League Two to League One to the Championship?

“He’s doing fairly well with them again, but surely there’s a reason why no Championship club has really busted their gut to get him as their manager in these years. He’s been at Wycombe for over a decade so for me there’s got to be questions asked about that.

“The style of play – will it suit our players? Probably not. Will he adapt? I hope so, but I just think it’s totally wrong and I can see it ending up in a disaster, but I am happy to be proved wrong.”

The Verdict

With Ainsworth having just one season of Championship football under his belt as a manager, it’s incredibly difficult to tell how things will go if QPR do seal a deal for his services.

Some individuals are just perfect for a particular club, and Ainsworth just seems to work incredibly well at the Chairboys.

He has done some amazing work there on a tight budget for most of his time at the club, but when a team that is incredibly close to his heart comes calling it’s hard to turn them down.

As Louis pointed out though, Ainsworth is a cult icon at Loftus Road for his seven-year spell with them in the 2000’s, so if things go wrong and he cannot get the results, then that particular relationship is going to sour – and that wouldn’t be good for anyone.