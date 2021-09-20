‘Can see him eclipsing that’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as Lewis Grabban statistic emerges

Lewis Grabban helped Nottingham Forest pick up their first win of the season on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds beat Huddersfield Town by two goals to nil, picking up their first three points of the season under interim boss Steven Reid.

Grabban sent Forest on their way to a big win, guiding Brennan Johnson’s cross past Lee Nicholls with an impressive header on 22 minutes.

Nicholls was then helpless on 48 minutes, as he diverted Joe Lolley’s cross-shot into his own net, giving Forest a two-goal lead.

Ultimately, Huddersfield were unable to recover, with Forest leaving West Yorkshire with a huge three points of the campaign.

It was Grabban’s 150th career league goal on his 100th start for the Reds, on an afternoon where the striker grabbed his second goal of the campaign.

As pointed out by a Forest fan on Twitter, Grabban has now scored 45 goals for Forest, and is on course to become the Reds’ leading goalscorer of the 21st century at this rate.

Lewis Grabban. 45 #nffc goals. Gone past Tyson (42), Andy Reid (42), Earnshaw (43), Blackstock (44) & McGugan (44) in the leading Forest goalscorer this century list. Just chasing Harewood (49 in 21st century but 55 in total) & top scorer David Johnson (50) now. pic.twitter.com/zcpDyZgPQi — Grant (@Grantnffc1) September 20, 2021

He is a player who has divided opinions amongst Forest fans, but his record for the club in the Championship is mightily impressive.

Here’s what Forest fans have had to say…

Can see him eclipsing that this season with ease, if we continue to provide him chances! — Liam Statham (@Liamstatham) September 20, 2021

Great reaction and confidence booster for all the team and fan’s — 4Coffee (@ningr01) September 20, 2021

Agreed. Got to hope so for all our sakes. 😁 Feeling positive about it. — Grant (@Grantnffc1) September 20, 2021

👇 👇 👇 Top class. Time some fans realised. Plus big difference is he's done it all on his own up there. Players of the past were playing in a two. #nffc https://t.co/sayfPpXJuf — DNOnMAZ9 (@DNOnMAZ9) September 20, 2021

LEWIS GRABBAN 20+ GOALS INCOMING #nffc — Owen Wilkinson (@OwenWil92121971) September 19, 2021

He’s a confidence player, so hopefully he now goes on a bit of a run — LoyalRed21 (@LoyalRed21) September 19, 2021

If you feed him, he will score. — Neal Shepperson. (@NealShepperson) September 18, 2021