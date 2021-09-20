Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Can see him eclipsing that’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as Lewis Grabban statistic emerges

Published

2 mins ago

on

Lewis Grabban helped Nottingham Forest pick up their first win of the season on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds beat Huddersfield Town by two goals to nil, picking up their first three points of the season under interim boss Steven Reid.

Grabban sent Forest on their way to a big win, guiding Brennan Johnson’s cross past Lee Nicholls with an impressive header on 22 minutes.

Nicholls was then helpless on 48 minutes, as he diverted Joe Lolley’s cross-shot into his own net, giving Forest a two-goal lead.

Ultimately, Huddersfield were unable to recover, with Forest leaving West Yorkshire with a huge three points of the campaign.

It was Grabban’s 150th career league goal on his 100th start for the Reds, on an afternoon where the striker grabbed his second goal of the campaign.

As pointed out by a Forest fan on Twitter, Grabban has now scored 45 goals for Forest, and is on course to become the Reds’ leading goalscorer of the 21st century at this rate.

He is a player who has divided opinions amongst Forest fans, but his record for the club in the Championship is mightily impressive.

Here’s what Forest fans have had to say…


Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

