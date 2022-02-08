‘Can see him back in the second tier’ – What’s next for Valerien Ismael after West Brom dismissal? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom parted company with Valerien Ismael last week, with the Baggies slipping away in their automatic promotion chase.

The Midlands club are currently sixth, and should teams below them win their games in hand, then they would drop out of play-offs altogether.

Steve Bruce has since taken charge at The Hawthorns, in an attempt to steer the Championship giants back to glory.

Ismael’s insistence of operating in a 3-4-3 despite a lack of success, caused great frustrations within the West Brom support, with the Frenchman possessing an excellent squad at his disposal.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding what they think the best step for Ismael might be…

Declan Harte

Despite the way things ended at West Brom, clubs will look at his work with Barnsley favourably so he could be back in the Championship sooner rather than later.

If Barnsley themselves were in a slightly more fortuitous position they could even go back to Ismael, but he is probably above their level now as they look almost certain to be relegated.

But another mid-table Championship club, such as Swansea City or Millwall could definitely see an opportunity to bring in someone with a decent record at this level.

Even with the way things went sour at West Brom, it was only in the last few weeks of his tenure that everything unravelled, but he still had the Baggies chasing promotion.

Ismael’s reputation took a dent with the way things ended at the Hawthorns, but overall he is still known as a decent manager who can help challenge for a play-off place with a given squad.

Marcus Ally

We seem to be in an age of football snobbery.

Meaning that managers tend to be ignored for jobs they are qualified or even over-qualified for due to the style of play they would bring to the club.

Ismael’s brand of football was successful at Barnsley so they loved him.

It was not as West Brom so they did not.

It is a results business at the end of the day.

Ismael should be considered for another Championship job, particularly with the fact that the Baggies’ performance data was very strong for the most part this term.

If their finishing had been stronger they would still be competing for automatic promotion.

However, the supporters’ frustration and disgruntlement at the Hawthorns this term may reflect badly on Ismael, through no real fault of his own, when he next goes for a Championship job.

I can see him back in the second tier, but with a bottom half side.

Ned Holmes

It’s hard to predict where Valerien Ismael’s next job will come as he has links across Europe from his playing days.

That said, I can certainly see him managing in the Championship again in the future even though things didn’t work out at The Hawthorns.

What he did at Barnsley was really special and illustrates that he can be a success without a big budget.

That sets him apart from many coaches at this level and should mean that another Championship job comes his way soon, though it may be a play-off chasing team or a club with ambitions of becoming one this time around rather than one of the division favourites.

Things didn’t work out for him at West Brom but nor did they go terribly. He leaves a Baggies side that are still in the race for promotion and have the best defensive record in the division.

If Dike had stayed fit or a better striker had been signed in the summer, things could’ve been very different.

With that in mind, I think his stock will still be high among Championship chiefs.