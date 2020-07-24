‘Can score at a high level’ – Leeds United battling Newcastle and Wolves for forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are reportedly keen on Club Brugge forward Emmanuel Dennis as they look to bolster their squad ahead of their return to the Premier League.

The Nigerian has scored nine goals and added two assists in 33 appearances for the Belgian side in the 2019/20 campaign.

According to VoetballKrant, a string of Premier League sides are interested in Dennis, with Leeds, Newcastle United and Wolves keen.

Club Brugge manager Philippe Clement has suggested in the past that the 22-year-old is likely to leave this summer.

But would he be a good signing for the Whites? And do they need him?

We asked our FLW writers for their verdict…

Alfie Burns

Dennis has done reasonably well for Brugge and he’s at a good age to develop, but I’m not at all sold on this.

Leeds are going to retain faith in Patrick Bamford in some capacity, whether that’s as a starter or back-up, so whoever is brought in to rival him in attack needs to have proven goals in them.

Whether that’s a high-profile name from abroad or someone domestic, it can’t be Dennis, surely.

It’s harsh to write the 22-year-old off completely, but it isn’t a risk that Leeds can afford to take.

Marcelo Bielsa and Victor Orta have to be shrewder than this.

George Dagless

It’s an interesting one.

Few will have heard of Dennis and Leeds fans will be hoping it’s some clever move from the club and Bielsa to unearth a gem of a player.

He’s an attacker and they do need attacking reinforcements but I’d argue some Premier League experience wouldn’t go amiss this summer.

If they can get him for a decent fee then he is worth a look but if it’s one or the other I’d be getting in a proven Premier League attacker to challenge Patrick Bamford.

Jacob Potter

He could be worth a punt for Leeds.

They definitely need to add a striker to their ranks in the summer transfer window, as Bamford won’t be a strong enough option on his own back in the top-flight next season.

Dennis has shown that he can score at a high level with Club Brugge in European competitions, and I’m not surprised to hear that the likes of Leeds are interested in signing him.

He’s a player in a good run of form, but the Whites will know they face a real battle to land his signature, with Wolves and Newcastle also keen on striking a deal for the 22-year-old.

Surely the prospect of playing for Bielsa could swing any potential deal in Leeds’ favour?