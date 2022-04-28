‘Can really add to the group” – Danny Cowley speaks out on Portsmouth man who can be asset next season

Portsmouth will have to settle for another season of League One football in the next campaign but Danny Cowley is already thinking about the future and told The News that he is ‘looking forward’ to seeing Denver Hume back in action as he can ‘add to the group’ going forward.

Pompey would have loved to be in with a chance of promotion this season and they’ve spent most of the season in or near the top half of the third tier table without ever really stepping foot into the top six.

Rather than being able to break into the mix in the last few weeks of the campaign though, they have had to continue to watch on from the outside.

With one game left and the club in ninth too, that is how it looks like it will stay. However, boss Danny Cowley will want to build on that next season and will no doubt spend the offseason looking for fresh faces to add to his squad.

One player that he does appear to be looking forward to seeing more of next term is Denver Hume, a player already in the first-team picture at Fratton Park.

Having been snapped up from Sunderland, he has managed only seven starts for the side this season but has since been injured and won’t play a part again this season.

However, the boss has been full of praise for the 23-year-old and admitted to The News that he is relishing seeing the versatile left-back out on the pitch again.

If he can have as big an impact as Cowley hopes, then he will surely have a big part to play for them going forward.

Speaking about the player, Cowley said: “I’m looking forward to seeing him back, we know he’s a young player with lots of growth, unbelievable athleticism, speed and pace. We think he can really add to the group.”

The Verdict

Danny Cowley is clearly a fan of Denver Hume and considering his age and experience already, it’s not hard to see why.

He’s 23-years-old, which means he is a good age with plenty of scope to get even better and contribute plenty more in terms of appearances, goals, assists and so on in the future.

Having already played in 76 League One games too, he has plenty of knowhow and experience in the third tier already to help Portsmouth going forward.

He hasn’t been able to contribute quite as much for Pompey so far as he would like, with an injury ultimately curtailing his season and meaning that he has had to spend a lot of time on the sidelines.

However, he will certainly have a role to play next season and if he can help finally lead the club out of League One, he’ll be viewed as a hero.

So too, will Danny Cowley – and that is undoubtedly the aim of the current Portsmouth boss.