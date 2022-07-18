Can Paul Warne keep Rotherham United up this season?

Rotherham United are preparing for life in the Championship after securing a third promotion in five years in 2021/22.

The Millers beat off some tough competition to finish second in League One and ensure their stay in the third tier only lasted one season.

Rotherham’s target for the upcoming campaign is going to be survival but as they’ve found out plenty of times before, that is easier said than done.

All of their last three seasons in the Championship have ended in relegation but Paul Warne will be hoping to break that trend this term.

Their preparations have not been ideal – with top scorer Michael Smith and reliable defender Michael Ihiekwe both departing to join Sheffield Wednesday – but there is still a long way to go before the transfer window closes.

