‘Can only see him going from strength to strength’ – Bristol City battling Palace and others for Wolves player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol City are reportedly interested in Wolves defender Dion Sanderson, who has turned heads with his performances on loan at Sunderland this term.

The centre-back has been a key player during the Black Cats’ impressive run in recent weeks and it seems he could be on the move in the summer.

According to the Daily Mail, City are keen on the defender but face competition from the likes of Huddersfield Town, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Sheffield United.

So would he be a good signing for City? And is he ready for the Championship?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

George Dagless

I think so.

He’s a quality player and I’m a little surprised we’ve not seen more of him in the Championship this season anyway.

He could well get his chance next year, though, and that would certainly be good timing for him.

Bristol City have all the right elements in place to get the best out of him, too, so I think it could be a good fit for all involved if it goes ahead.

Have each of these 24 ex-Bristol City players retired or not?

1 of 24 Has Gary O'Neil retired from his playing career? Yes No

Jacob Potter

I like the sound of this potential deal for Bristol City.

I was surprised that Sanderson hasn’t featured as regularly for Sunderland in their starting XI earlier this season, but he’s certainly making up for lost time now.

He’s been brilliant in the Sunderland defence under the management of Lee Johnson, and I can only see him going from strength to strength in the future.

I’m still not convinced that he’ll get regular minutes under his belt with Wolves, so therefore, it would make sense for a club in the Championship to look at signing him.

Bristol City need strength in depth in their defence heading towards the 2021/22 season, and I think this could be a shrewd bit of business if they can strike an agreement with the defender in the future.

Ben Wignall

Sanderson is definitely ready for a full season in the Championship after his short stint at Cardiff last season.

The youngster has proven his versatility by playing at right-back for the Bluebirds and at centre-back for Sunderland, and it is at the latter where he is standing out as a top League One defender.

The fact that he already has Championship experiences stands him in good stead though and if he is available on a permanent deal in the summer then they should definitely be looking at him.

It’s unclear if the Robins will pursue a move for Alfie Mawson again so they’ll need another defender – and Sanderson would be a good fit.