‘Can only see a win here’, ‘Good team’ – Many Derby County fans react as Rooney makes changes for Peterborough clash

Considering all the off-field chaos that has surrounded Derby County this summer, the Rams’ first week of the 2021-22 season on the pitch didn’t go too badly.

Despite Wayne Rooney having a thread-bare squad to select from, County managed to secure a 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town at Pride Park to kick off the new season before welcoming League Two outfit Salford City in round one of the Carabao Cup.

In a topsy-turvy game, Derby came out as winners via a penalty shootout, with new acquisition Ravel Morrison firing in his first goal for the club to take the match beyond full time.

Rooney has given the Jamaica international what could be a last chance saloon with County and after his goal on Tuesday night, Morrison has been given a start as they travel to Peterborough United, who will be looking to make a statement after an opening day defeat at Luton Town.

Morrison isn’t the only change to Derby’s line-up from last Saturday’s clash with the Terriers though having come in for Louie Watson, as Festy Ebosele – naturally a right-back – replaces Kamil Jozwiak on the wing, with the Poland international dropping to the bench.

Ebosele was man of the match against Salford and Rooney was clearly impressed with his attacking impetus – and it seems as though Derby fans are huge fans of the line-up as well.

This is actually a pretty good team to say we are totally in the mud. https://t.co/rTQomN97rf — Matthew Jones (@Matthew_Jones6) August 14, 2021

This is actually a solid lineup all things considered https://t.co/ruGPa7f5YJ — Cameron 🐝 (@Cameronsmart_) August 14, 2021

Can only see a win here today lads. Enjoy the game . In Wayne we trust. #dcfc — Positive Ram (@positivedcfc) August 14, 2021

I like that and great to see Festy starting. — Paula_H 💚 (@paulasaffs) August 14, 2021

Things you love to see

Festy starting on the wing 😍 — birdie (@adambirdie) August 14, 2021

Yesssss finally a good team — Danny 🤙🏼 (@Cookie_5298) August 14, 2021

Bang on 🐑🐑 — Paul Mottershead 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚫⚪ Dcfc 🐏 (@PaulMotto) August 14, 2021