Middlesbrough have reportedly agreed a long-term deal with free agent goalkeeper Tom Glover.

That's according to Football Insider, who have reported that the Australian shot-stopper has passed his Riverside medical.

Middlesbrough to sign Tom Glover?

So would Glover be a good signing for Boro? Or is he a bit of a risky pickup?

We quizzed our FLW writers...

Alfie Burns

There’s an element of risk with it and you can’t get away from that. The step-up from the A-League to the Championship is a big one and there would be no guarantees that Glover is a success at Boro.

However, the club want a specific type of goalkeeper to suit Carrick’s style of play. They have to be that eleventh outfield player and comfortable enough with the ball at their feet ti start attacks.

Glover’s profile is interesting and, whilst he’s not playing at such a good level now, he’s been on the books with Tottenham in the past and is currently with Melbourne City - owned by the City Football Group.

Whilst it’s speculation, you’d think that Man City might have half an eye on the goalkeeper and how he’s getting on in Australia, such are their meticulous ways.

Whatever argument you make, it’s a risk for Boro looking at it now. Yet, Glover is only 25 and has years of development ahead of him as a goalkeeper. The fact he was on the books at Spurs tells you he’s got something about him and those links between Melbourne and Manchester do make you think as well.

A risk, but one that might see Boro’s bravery pay off.

Adam Elliott

This is a risk, if he is coming in as number one, but it appears as though QPR’s Seny Dieng is the man to fill that particular void.

If Glover is being signed to compete with Liam Roberts, thus giving Boro three first-team goalkeepers, then it can only be seen as a positive move.

The jump from the Australian A-League to the Championship may mean he is initially third choice, but at 25, he’s still young in goalkeeper terms, and may quickly usurp Roberts and make himself the club’s deputy for Dieng.

He’s had a good footballing education, having come through the Tottenham Hotspur academy from the age of 16, which will serve him well going forward.

For Middlesbrough, Dieng and Glover tick off the goalkeeping box, and ensure that the remainder of the window can now be focused on bringing in outfield players for Michael Carrick and co.

Ned Holmes

There's an element of risk to the Tom Glover signing, with his experience to date coming in the A-League, but it could prove to be a masterstroke.

It seems Middlesbrough are covering themselves as reports suggest that they're also looking to sign QPR's Seny Dieng and signing both players to compete for the number one shirt looks like smart business to me.

The 25-year-old was fantastic for Melbourne City in Australia - helping them top the A-League every year for the last three years - but the step-up to the Championship is considerable.

There's no guarantee that Glover is ready to make that now, or will ever be, but the Boro recruitment team clearly like what they see and believe he could be the answer to replace Zack Steffen.

But it's worth the gamble while given it's a free agent pickup and they're also keen to sign another keeper, it shouldn't be too costly if they're wrong.