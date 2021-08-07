‘Can make the difference’, ‘More like it’ – These Derby County fans react as new signing confirmed

Derby County have completed the signing of Ravel Morrison, with the midfielder agreeing a one-year deal at Pride Park.

Welcome on board, @morrisonravel! 🙏 Our new 𝐧𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟏 🐏#DCFC — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) August 7, 2021

The former Manchester United man had been training with the Rams in recent weeks and his displays had prompted praise from boss Wayne Rooney, who made it clear that he wanted Morrison to sign.

And, whilst the 28-year-old wasn’t revealed with the triple swoop Derby secured yesterday, the club did announce his arrival this afternoon.

Given his ability to offer something different from the middle of the park with his passing quality and dribbling skills, it’s fair to say that the signing of Morrison has gone down well with the Derby support, despite his struggles over the years.

They recognise the club are in a difficult position and feel he is a talent worth taking a risk on.

Here we look at some of the comments following the transfer update from Twitter…

