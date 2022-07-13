Can Luton Town mount another promotion challenge in 2022/23?

Luton Town were one of the surprise packages of the 2021/22 EFL season as they finished sixth and reached the Championship play-offs.

Despite falling short of promotion, they can hold their heads high after an impressive campaign but Nathan Jones will be determined to ensure they kick on.

The Hatters have improved on their position in the EFL in each of the last six seasons – rising from League Two to the Championship in that period – and doing so again would guarantee them at least a place in the play-offs in 2022/23.

Luton have been busy so far in the summer transfer window trying to strengthen Jones’ squad but losing key defender Kal Naismith is, without doubt, a concern.

With a little more than a fortnight to go until the start of the new campaign, Ned Holmes and Billy Mulley sat down to discuss whether Luton can mount another promotion challenge.

