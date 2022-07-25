Can Kieran McKenna get Ipswich promoted this season?

The start of the 2022/23 League One campaign is now less than a week away.

Ipswich Town will face Bolton Wanderers at Portman Road in their season opener, which promises to be an entertaining contest and a good indicator of what we can expect from both teams.

The summer window has not been as busy as a year ago but the Tractor Boys have done some impressive business and there is a real positivity among fans with Kieran McKenna at the helm.

It is set to be another very competitive season in League One but Ipswich look likely to be among the frontrunners for promotion.

As we move closer to the start of the new season, Ned Holmes was joined by Henry (@PhoenixTalks07) to discuss whether for the Ipswich Town Fans Voice show.

Among other things, they discussed whether McKenna can take Ipswich back to the Championship this season.

