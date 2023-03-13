“Can infuriate, but he’s a match-winner” – Derby County fan pundit issues verdict on Louie Sibley/Jason Knight dilemma

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Since defeat to Wycombe Wanderers in mid-February, Derby County‘s form has been up and down to say the very least as they try to cling on to a play-off place in League One.

The Rams went on a 15-match unbeaten run which saw them climb into the top six, and despite further defeats since a loss to the Chairboys against Barnsley and Plymouth Argyle, they remain in the play-off spots with 10 matches to go.

One player who has been a regular under Paul Warne this season is Louie Sibley, who perhaps surprisingly has been featuring more often than not at left-back.

Having burst onto the scene back in the 2019-20 season as an attacking midfielder, the 21-year-old was shifted out to the left-hand side of the pitch back in November as a wing-back before being utilised in a back four when Warne decided to switch formations.

His left-footedness has provided some balance but in recent weeks he has been back on the bench in favour of Brighton loanee Hayden Roberts taking his position, and his last two substitute appearances before this weekend’s clash with Oxford United saw him come into the middle of the park instead of in defence.

That led to a start against the U’s at the Kassam Stadium in the number 10 role behind David McGoldrick, and he flourished with a two-goal salvo as County were 3-2 victors on their travels.

The position he played in this past weekend is one he needs to stay in, according to FLW’s Derby fan pundit Shaun Woodward, who believes Sibley offers more than Jason Knight in the supporting attacking role.

“I think most fans have been saying it now for a couple of years – just behind the striker for Sibley,” Shaun told Football League World on the youngster’s most effective position.

“What he gives you is unpredictability but he’s got a desire to score goals and to make goals – yes he can come in and out of games, can get silly bookings and can infuriate, but he’s a match-winner.

“When you’ve got Knight in that position he’ll give you non-stop energy, work rate, commitment, but he doesn’t score as many goals, he doesn’t create as much.

“So, they’re both very different players, both brilliant at what they do, but for me Sibley’s got to play there.”

The Verdict

For Paul Warne, it’s a nice problem to have with so many talented players vying for positions in his starting 11.

There is a nice blend of youth and experience amongst his squad, and now Sibley has staked his claim for a regular berth in the line-up.

Sibley perhaps wouldn’t have expected to be playing out at left-back for a large chunk of the season, but it shows that he will do anything for the team and perhaps that Warne sees him as a lot more than just an attack-minded midfielder.

After scoring twice against Oxford though, there’s no way that he can be dropped from his spot in the number 10 role – it’s now his to lose.