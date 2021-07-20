Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League Two

‘Can I cry?’, ‘I am so happy’ – These Swindon Town fans react to major club development

Published

7 mins ago

on

Swindon Town are under new ownership, with Lee Power said to have transferred over his shares of the club this afternoon.

The Robins have endured a pretty remarkable summer so far, with doubts about the ownership, boss John McGreal leaving just after a month and plenty of uncertainty about how the club would move forward.

However, significant progress has been made on that front, with BBC Wiltshire Sport revealing that the heavily criticised Power will no longer run the club.

It has been reported that Clem Morfuni and The Axis Group will be the ones to take over from Power, but, whilst that’s yet to be confirmed, the major positive for the support is that Power is going.

As mentioned, he has come in for fierce criticism from the support, so many see this as a huge day for Swindon Town.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


