‘Can I cry?’, ‘I am so happy’ – These Swindon Town fans react to major club development

Swindon Town are under new ownership, with Lee Power said to have transferred over his shares of the club this afternoon.

The Robins have endured a pretty remarkable summer so far, with doubts about the ownership, boss John McGreal leaving just after a month and plenty of uncertainty about how the club would move forward.

However, significant progress has been made on that front, with BBC Wiltshire Sport revealing that the heavily criticised Power will no longer run the club.

It has been reported that Clem Morfuni and The Axis Group will be the ones to take over from Power, but, whilst that’s yet to be confirmed, the major positive for the support is that Power is going.

What was the score the last time Swindon Town played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 What was the score the last time Swindon Town played Accrington Stanley? 1-0 W 2-1 W 1-0 L 2-1 L

As mentioned, he has come in for fierce criticism from the support, so many see this as a huge day for Swindon Town.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

Fantastic. Panic over. Well done all 🙂 — andy ratcliffe (@rcmandy) July 20, 2021

I am so happy — Bitter Gillespie (@bittergillespie) July 20, 2021

Thank the lord. Bring on the new season 🔴⚪ — Jo Rogers (@joteddyuk) July 20, 2021

Ok wonderful. Now we have 2 weeks to get a team together to get to 22nd place. — DInRecovery (@DaveRackliff) July 20, 2021

At last, best result of the season. Goodbye parasite and good riddance.. 😀 — Mark Edwards (@MarkEdwards63) July 20, 2021

Can I cry — Helen Dolman (@dollyfreckle) July 20, 2021

YAAAAHHHHOOOO!!!! Good times ahead!! Now let's get together behind Clem and the rest of the players and management staff whoever they may be for what could be a tricky few months BUT together we can come through the other side as a club. The club we love. #stfc #stfcforlife 😄 — Malcolm Day 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@MalcDaySTFC) July 20, 2021