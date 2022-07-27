“Can hold his own in the Premier League” – Watford eyeing move for Aston Villa man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Watford are interested in Aston Villa defender Kortney Hause this summer, it has emerged.

The Hornets are set to sell Brazilian central defender Samir in the coming days, and Hause is seen as a potential replacement.

That’s according to The Athletic, who state that the 27-year-old was actually considered by the Hornets before they signed Samir back in January.

With that in mind, here, some of our FLW writers offer their thoughts on whether or not Hause would be a good addition for Watford, and whether or not they thought the 27-year-old would drop down to the Championship.

Toby Wilding

This does look as though it would be a rather good signing for Watford if they can get it done.

Samir was a regular feature for Watford following his move to the club back in January, so he is one who would likely need to be replaced if he was to move on.

In Hause, they would be getting a player to do that who has shown he can hold his own in the Premier League, and played a useful role in Villa’s previous promotion from the Championship, meaning he could be just the sort of player the Hornets need to fill that role.

Indeed, given this move could give him the opportunity to get the regular football he has struggled for at Villa, Hause could be tempted to make this move, especially given he would be joining a club who would be expected to give him a good chance of making a swift return to the Premier League.

As a result, this does look like one that could be worth pursuing for those in charge at Vicarage Road.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Kortney Hause would likely be an excellent addition for Watford.

The club are in the market for a left-footed, home-grown central defender with Samir set to depart, and Hause matches that profile.

Although he didn’t feature regularly for them as he only broke through that season, Hause has experienced promotion from the Championship with Villa back in 2018/19 and that is more promotion experience added to the Hornets dressing room.

A drop down to the top end of the Championship should not be a stumbling block either, with Hause having received relatively little game-time in the Premier League over the last two seasons.

All things considered, then, this would be a smart acquisition for Watford, and potentially a player that they could sign permanently further down the line if a loan deal can be secured this summer.

Declan Harte

Hause hasn’t ever really proven he is a capable Premier League defender and is falling further and further down the pecking order at Villa.

A move away from the side would be a good chance for him to reset and prove his worth elsewhere.

Watford could use the extra bodies in defence having had some of their cover depart over the summer.

It would strengthen Rob Edwards’ squad, albeit it wouldn’t be a game-changer of a deal.

But sometimes the less flashy signings prove to be the most worthwhile, and if Hause can get to grips with the Championship quickly then he has the potential to be a solid signing for the Hornets.