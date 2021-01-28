‘Can he play upfront?’ – Many Watford fans react to fresh player agreement

Watford have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Rob Elliot on a short-term deal.

Football League World exclusively revealed earlier this week that the 34-year-old was training with the Vicarage Road outfit ahead of a proposed move.

And now the Hornets have officially announced that Elliot will spend the remainder of the season with Watford to provide cover in their goalkeeping department.

Number one Ben Foster is currently out injured with a broken finger, and hasn’t played since the defeat at Swansea City on 2 January.

Deeney? Sarr? – Can you name which Watford player scored each these 15 goals this season?

1 of 15 Who scored Watford's goal in the 1-0 win over Middlesbrough? Craig Cathcart James Garner Adam Masina Kiko Femenia

Meanwhile, Daniel Bachmann has replaced Foster in the side for Watford’s previous five matches in all competitions – with 21-year-old Adam Parkes promoted to the bench.

However, given Parkes’ inexperience, Elliot, who was released by Newcastle last summer, has been brought in to provide cover whilst Foster recovers from injury.

Elliot spent nine seasons at St James’ Park, but made less than 100 appearances, with the last of those coming more than two years ago having slipped down the pecking order under Steve Bruce.

Here’s how the Vicarage Road faithful have been reacting to the signing of Elliot:

Quality signing. We’ve been missing a third choice keeper like him — Jar jar zinks (@EtJeCapoue) January 28, 2021

All the best footballers have two first names! Welcome Rob — Nicholas Smith (@NicktheHornet) January 28, 2021

What a crucial signing! We’re getting promoted 100% now — • (@Watford_JB) January 28, 2021

Can he play upfront? — WatfordBoy (@Jimmy54167425) January 28, 2021

That’s promotion then — Cameron 🐝 (@Cameronsmart_) January 28, 2021

WE SIGNED A PLAYER — H (@activeh__) January 28, 2021

Can he play upfront? — Jay 🌊 (@saucywfc) January 28, 2021