Sunderland are performing admirably in the Championship this season.

Tony Mowbray's outfit are still in with a chance of sealing a top-six spot this term with them currently seven points adrift of sixth place, with eight games left of the campaign.

Overall, it's been a positive few seasons for the Black Cats after what has been a turbulent number of years amid ownership that has divided the fanbase.

The Black Cats now, however, are looking rosy with Kyril Louis-Dreyfus at the helm.

The 25-year-old French businessman has become a figure that the Sunderland faithful have really taken to, and it's not hard to see why.

Since arriving in 2021, he has helped galvanise the club, get them promoted from League One, and now challenging for promotion in the second tier whilst utilising a youthful, exuberant side.

With the international break upon us, Louis-Dreyfus has been spending some time in Venice with his other half, and his Instagram picture certainly got many fans talking.

As detailed in the Tweet below, the Sunderland owner can be seen sporting Mackems shorts, something that the Sunderland fans are absolutely loving.

We decided to take a look on social media to gage the fans' reaction....