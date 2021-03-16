Can Harry Wilson become a regular at Liverpool? Here’s how his stint at Cardiff City is going

Harry Wilson remains on loan at Sky Bet Championship club Cardiff City with the Bluebirds looking to make it back into the Premier League this year.

For the player himself, it’s another stint in the second-tier after a previous period with Derby County under Frank Lampard where he enjoyed a fine season and helped the Rams into the play-off final in 2019, though they ultimately fell short against Aston Villa.

Indeed, a move to Bournemouth didn’t yield the success it might and now many are watching at Cardiff to see whether he might be playing for a move elsewhere, rather than to stay at Liverpool.

Reports surrounding the Reds suggest that he could be one of several players to be sold as the club raises funds for a summer shake-up of their own and, at the moment, whatever form Wilson is in does not seem set to be enough to keep him on Merseyside.

Teams, though, could be interested in him regardless with him enjoying a productive spell under Mick McCarthy at Cardiff now and showing the quality and ability that he has.

Wilson has five assists and a goal since McCarthy’s arrival with it clear that he is in favour under the former Wolves manager.

Indeed, he’s been a regular starter and such form is again showing the sort of asset he could be to the right team.

There’s no shame in him perhaps not being good enough to get into Liverpool’s starting line-up – even if they’ve struggled in the Premier League this season you’re still talking about world-class players – but this is not to say he can’t have a good career.

Indeed, his form might improve his price tag rather than his chances of featuring for the Reds in the future, and it just remains to be seen if Cardiff or anyone else is willing to take him on full-time.