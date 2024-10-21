This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Scott Parker and Burnley are flourishing in the Championship with the Clarets sat in the automatic positions after 10 league games.

The Clarets' fine form continued on Saturday after a fairly comfortable 2-0 win versus Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Parker is still experimenting with his squad but is beginning to see a shape taking place in terms of the structure and how Burnley are succeeding from this.

One aspect which could be improved is the output from wing-back areas, which provides a useful tool in the Championship.

Bashir Humphreys, on loan from Chelsea, has impressed in Claret and Blue after five outings in the Championship, but his natural centre-back build is limiting Burnley in terms of attacking from the left side.

A change may be needed ahead of Wednesday's trip to Hull City.

"Can give us that outlet" - Burnley change to lineup issued ahead of trip to Hull

FLW's Burnley fan pundit, Nathan Rogers, has claimed that the Clarets need to make this one change ahead of the midweek fixture in Hull.

"Difficult one to answer really after a pretty decent performance on Saturday against Sheffield Wednesday. If there was one change I'd have to make, it would be Bashir Humphreys to come out at left-back and put in Lucas Pires.

"He's more natural at left-back/wing-back than Humphreys, who is more of a centre-back. Humphreys has done really well, it's not a concern about his performance, I just think against Hull City I'd prefer to see a more natural left wing-back on that side.

"We were targeted a little bit down in those channels and struggled to get forward down the left-side, he couldn't seem to shift the ball onto his left-hand side enough to get down those channels.

"So the only change I would consider making is Humphreys for Pires to come in, just to give us the attacking option, and when we're building out from the back, it can give us that outlet straight from the wing-backs which we have lacked with Humphreys."

Burnley need more threat from their wing-backs

It's without saying that Humphreys, who is estimated to earn £6k-a-week at Burnley, has done well so far in his start to life at Turf Moor, but when called upon, doesn't provide the threat needed from a wing-back.

This goes the same for all of the current options available to play in the position, with Pires the only real attacking spark from this position.

Burnley's full-back options and their output so far this Championship season as per Flashscore Name Apps Goals Assists Lucas Pires 9 0 2 CJ Egan-Riley 7 0 0 Connor Roberts 6 0 1 Bashir Humphreys 5 0 0

Parker's side have had strong defensive, structured performances which have reaped its rewards, but have recently been lacking in the goal-scoring department after seven goals in seven games.

This could quite easily be a creative issue, and by including wing-backs in the attack, goals could fly in and with someone like Pires providing from the left-hand side, it could cause Hull some serious problems.

Humphreys provides the option as more of a defensive option considering he's a natural centre-back, but whether it's a case of improving his game in attack or not, Pires is seemingly the better option if Parker requires smoother transitions into the attack.