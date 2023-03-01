Can Gareth Ainsworth succeed at QPR?

QPR have turned to former favourite Gareth Ainsworth as the replacement for Neil Critchley.

Critchley’s ill-fated spell at Loftus Road was cut short after just one win in 12 games and Ainsworth – a former player and caretaker boss – was brought in from Wycombe Wanderers to take charge.

The job the 49-year-old has done at Adams Park over the past decade or so has been remarkable, leading them from the bottom of League Two to the Championship, but stepping up to a club like QPR where expectation is always high will be another challenge entirely.

The R’s lost his first game in charge 3-1 to Blackburn Rovers but given his reputation for getting the best out of players, there is optimism in parts that he can galvanise the squad.

Ned Holmes spoke to FLW fan pundit Louis Moir about the appointment and whether he can succeed at the west London club.

