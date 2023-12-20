Highlights Portsmouth are well positioned for promotion to the Championship, currently leading League One with only one loss.

Former goalkeeper David James believes Portsmouth can emulate Luton Town's rise from League Two to the Premier League.

Portsmouth must maintain their consistency and performance in the second half of the season to stay ahead of the tight competition for promotion.

David James has given his verdict on Portsmouth’s promotion chances this season.

Pompey are currently leading the way in the League One table, with John Mousinho’s side well positioned to compete for a top two spot this year.

The gap to third place Oxford United is eight points as we approach the halfway stage of the term.

Mousinho’s side has lost just once so far, winning 14 and drawing six, with their consistency setting them apart from their promotion rivals.

Portsmouth are seeking a return to the Championship for the first time since 2012.

David James: “Portsmouth can do what Luton have done”

James has revealed his excitement surrounding this Pompey team, claiming that they deserve promotion to the second tier.

The former goalkeeper has raised expectations by comparing the club’s situation to that of Luton Town, who rose from League Two to the Premier League in the space of just five years.

“I’ve been following Portsmouth’s results,” said James via instantcasino.com.

“They’ve had a couple of games where they have dropped some points, but I’ve met a lot of Pompey fans in recent weeks and they all feel the same way – they’re optimistic for the future.

“I look at it and think that Portsmouth can do what Luton have done.

“Their season so far is one to enjoy and they should make the most of it.

“You’ve got a club where the players are confident, similar to Aston Villa, there was a bit of disappointment last season but it has given them experience going into this season.

“Even if they did have a few games of rough form, they have since bounced back, keeping clean sheets and scoring goals.

“Whenever I check the scores, I always expect Portsmouth to be winning!

“When you add the confidence with that experience in a team, you’re challenging the top of the table in League One and it puts them in a situation where promotion is possible.

“They’ve deserved it after so many years in the lower leagues and I’m confident they can finally achieve it next year.”

Portsmouth league position

Championship Table (As it stands December 18th) Team P GD Pts 1 Portsmouth 21 21 48 2 Peterborough United 21 21 41 3 Oxford United 21 13 40 4 Stevenage 22 11 40 5 Bolton Wanderers 20 16 39 6 Derby County 20 18 37 7 Barnsley 20 16 35 8 Blackpool 22 10 33

Portsmouth are currently on a four game winning run that has helped open the gap to the chasing pack.

Peterborough United occupy the other automatic promotion place, with seven points separating the top two.

Next up for Mousinho’s side is a clash with Fleetwood Town on 23 December.

Portsmouth are confident league leaders

The battle for the second automatic promotion place is currently incredibly tight, with just six points separating second from seventh.

That is a smaller gap than the one Pompey have to second place, so the team is sitting in a very confident position in the standings.

But last year shows just how quickly things can turn in League One, as Portsmouth performed similarly well in the first half of the previous campaign before dropping off significantly.

Mousinho’s side have built a nice cushion, but they must keep performing as the chasing pack will not make it easy in the second half of the campaign.