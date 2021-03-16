Can Dion Sanderson become a regular at Wolves? Here’s how his stint at Sunderland is going

There’s little doubt that Dion Sanderson looks destined for a career at the highest level.

The central defender has come through the ranks with Wolverhampton Wanderers and has spent much of his time over the last 14 months out on loan as he looks to build up his first team experience.

Despite spent six months with Cardiff City last term it’s his current loan spell which is really looking like the making of him.

The 21-year-old arrived at Sunderland on loan in October last year and immediately signaled his intention to make a big impact, saying: “It’s a massive club, and I hope I can contribute to a successful campaign.

“I enjoyed my first-team experience with Cardiff City last season, and I believe this is the best opportunity for me to build on that.

“I can play right-back or centre-back – I just love defending and I love tackling. I can’t wait to get started.”

Since then Sanderson has gone from strength to strength.

After a steady start to life at the Stadium Of Light the versatile defender has really established himself as a first team regular since the turn of the year, meaning that he’s featured 21 times for the club with 14 of them coming in the starting line-up.

Not just another option in defence, Sanderson is now regarded as one of the first names on the teamsheet due to the level of maturity in his displays as he leads from the back and exudes a calmness upon his Sunderland teammates.

The defender will be hoping to help Sunderland to promotion and after that he’ll have a big decision to make on his future.

Think you’re a big Sunderland fan? Take our 18 question quiz to find out<strong>

1 of 18 What year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1880 1881 1882

The Black Cats are likely to be interested in bringing him back to the club, while the prospect of stepping up to the Championship is also bound to be on the cards.

But for Wolves the focus is likely to be on finding the best option to continue developing his talent.

Lee Johnson has said that he’d be interested in bringing him back, saying to Chronicle Live: “Dion is ours in the short-term, but part of our job is to help develop him for Wolves.

“If he stays on at Wolves then of course we will wish him all the best but, of course, if he doesn’t stay there then a club like us would be interested in a young talent like Dion.”

However it’s not out of the question that Nuno Espirito Santo will offer him a platform to step into the first team fold at Molineux.

Whatever happens there’s no doubt that Dion Sanderson’s time with Sunderland has served him well and whatever happens it seems inevitable that the 21-year-old will be playing at a higher level than League One next term.