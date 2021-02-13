Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Can definitely see why we signed him’ – Many Derby fans heap praise on January arrival after Boro win

Published

3 mins ago

on

Derby County striker Lee Gregory scored his first goal for the club in their 2-1 win against Middlesbrough today and many Rams fans have heaped praise on him for his performance. 

Gregory arrived at the back post to convert a well-worked set-piece routine inside the first 15 minutes at Pride Park, with Colin Kazim-Richards doubling the lead just after the half-hour mark by smashing in a long-range effort after his new strike partner teed him up.

Neeskens Kebano pulled one back seven minutes before the break but Wayne Rooney’s side were able to hold on for what is a fourth win in five games.

Gregory was one of a string of players that arrived on loan on transfer deadline day and his first goal for the Rams will no doubt fill him with confidence.

The 32-year-old had found himself out of favour at Stoke City but has proven a useful goalscorer in the EFL previously, particularly during his time at Millwall.

Derby fans will no doubt be hoping he can recapture that form at Pride Park and he certainly seems to have impressed them so far.

Many supporters took to Twitter after the game to heap praise on the striker.

Read their reaction here:


