‘Can definitely see why we signed him’ – Many Derby fans heap praise on January arrival after Boro win

Derby County striker Lee Gregory scored his first goal for the club in their 2-1 win against Middlesbrough today and many Rams fans have heaped praise on him for his performance.

Gregory arrived at the back post to convert a well-worked set-piece routine inside the first 15 minutes at Pride Park, with Colin Kazim-Richards doubling the lead just after the half-hour mark by smashing in a long-range effort after his new strike partner teed him up.

Neeskens Kebano pulled one back seven minutes before the break but Wayne Rooney’s side were able to hold on for what is a fourth win in five games.

Gregory was one of a string of players that arrived on loan on transfer deadline day and his first goal for the Rams will no doubt fill him with confidence.

The 32-year-old had found himself out of favour at Stoke City but has proven a useful goalscorer in the EFL previously, particularly during his time at Millwall.

Derby fans will no doubt be hoping he can recapture that form at Pride Park and he certainly seems to have impressed them so far.

Many supporters took to Twitter after the game to heap praise on the striker.

Read their reaction here:

I was critical of the signing of Gregory on deadline day, but can definitely see why we signed him. His effort and work rate is exactly what we need, nice that he can chip in with goals as well. #DCFC — Daniel (@17Dan17) February 13, 2021

Forgot to mention Lee Gregory too 🙌 great full debut — Mark (@Mark0_dcfc) February 13, 2021

I thought the back 4 were excellent a big shout for Lee and Andre also Lee Gregory was a real menace — Russell Sowden DCFC (@SowdenR) February 13, 2021

Lee Gregory is a breath of fresh air isn’t he. Truly needed at this stage of the season #dcfc — Curt_Higgo (@CurtHiggo) February 13, 2021

Great full debut from Gregory as well. Goal, assist and was a constant nuisance for the Boro defence #dcfc — James Barbour (@lifeofbarbs) February 13, 2021

Good half there, just gotta get 1 more here and I reckon we can see it out, been so impressed with Gregory, he looks dangerous, also, CKR👏🏻 #dcfc #dcfcfans — Ram Reaction (@RamReaction) February 13, 2021

Lee Gregory has been superb today!! Missed having a player like him upfront! #dcfc #dcfcfans — Adam (@nostalgicadam) February 13, 2021

So close!!! Gregory looks very good — Reece 🐏 (@Reece2_dcfc) February 13, 2021