‘Can definitely see a move away happening’ – Derby County keen to strike Newcastle United deal: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The links between Derby County and Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff simply won’t go away, with Chronicle Live reporting that the Rams are keen on taking him on loan.

The 21-year-old has been out of favour under Bruce but would he be a good signing for the Rams? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

George Harbey

I think a loan move would be beneficial for both parties here, to be honest.

Longstaff seems to have become increasingly frustrated with his lack of game time at Newcastle and I can definitely see a move away happening this summer.

Derby already have a lot of talented youngsters at the club, and Longstaff would be another positive addition to add to the ranks. He has shown glimpses of his ability in the Premier League and would be keen to showcase that in the Championship with Derby.

Derby lacked real presence in midfield after the injury to Krystian Bielik last season, and I think there’s scope to bring in an all-around, tenacious midfielder like Longstaff.

It would be a positive signing.

Sam Rourke

This’d be a step in the right direction for Derby County.

I think Longstaff could do with a stint in the Championship and you’d imagine he’d become an integral cog in that Rams side if he joined.

Derby desperately need to freshen up their playing squad this summer after a dismal campaign that nearly ended in relegation, and signing Longstaff who has experience playing in the top-flight looks like a good start.

Too often the Rams have relied too much on the influence of Krystian Bielik in the heart of midfield, so Longstaff can come in and ease the burden on the Polish midfielder.

He’s a dynamic player who can drive forward with the ball whilst has an impressive passing skill-set that should stand out in the second tier.

Most importantly though, he will want to prove a point to his parent club and showcase what he’s all about so for Derby you’d be getting a player who has quality but is hungry to impress as well.

21 things every Derby County fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 How many years ago was the club formed? 136 137 138 139

Toby Wilding

I do think that this could be a rather decent signing for Derby if they are able to get it done.

You feel as though the Rams do need to make something of a change to their squad over the course of the summer, if they are to avoid a repeat of a dismal 2020/21 campaign that could have been even worse had it not been for Sheffield Wednesday’s points deduction.

The addition of a player with the sort of Premier League pedigree and potential that Longstaff possesses could certainly help to lift them in that direction, and I do think it would be a source of encouragement for those at Pride Park if they were able to get a deal such as this one over the line.

Indeed, having burst onto the scene somewhat a couple of years ago, Longstaff hasn’t quite backed that up last season, so you feel he will be determined to bring his very best game to Pride Park if he is to make that move, in order to prove he can still have a career at the top level of English football, and that is something that could help Derby, especially given that at 21-years-old, he could be an asset for many years to come.