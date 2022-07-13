“Can definitely give something to the season” – Middlesbrough fan pundit discusses potential outgoings as transfer window hots up

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It’s been a busy summer at Middlesbrough already as Chris Wilder looks to reshape the squad ahead of his first full season in charge.

Even though the Boro boss has made some very smart additions already, there’s a lot more work to do, with the Teesside outfit in the market for at least two new strikers.

Whilst the focus will be on incomings, Wilder will want to work with a balanced squad so that could lead to more departures as well. However, Boro fan pundit Dana Malt told FLW that they aren’t in a position to be losing any of the players that had been featuring for Wilder last season.

“I wouldn’t really like to see anybody offloaded in the summer other than the usual suspects that have been told they can leave, for example, Uche Ikpeazu, Grant Hall and Chuba Akpom.

“But as for players that played an important part last season, I wouldn’t like to see any of them leave to be honest. Whether it’s Duncan Watmore coming off the bench and stretching defenders legs or whether it’s the midfield duo of Matt Crooks and Marcus Tavernier, I think everyone in that 18 can definitely give something to the season.

“So, to answer truthfully, I wouldn’t want to see any of them leave.”

The verdict

It’s hard to disagree with what is said here as whilst Boro have a good team, there isn’t great depth in key positions and everyone involved will have an important role to play.

Obviously, there are glaring issues in the squad right now, notably up top, and that’s something that will need to be addressed ahead of the new season.

So, the focus needs to be on incomings for Wilder and he will still hope to be very busy in the coming weeks.

