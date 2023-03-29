This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Coventry City look to have a busy summer ahead.

Whilst they still have plenty to play for in terms of a play-off spot this season, if they don't make it and achieve a dream promotion to the top flight, there could be some difficult decisions to make in the coming months.

Indeed, Viktor Gyokeres, Gustavo Hamer and Callum O'Hare are all out of contract in 2024, and as such, the club, if new deals cannot be agreed, may have to cash in on them.

With the above in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers for their thoughts on how many of their star trio the Sky Blues can keep hold of this summer.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

It's a tough one because all three have attracted transfer interest at one stage or another.

However, I think the club will lose just one of the trio this summer if they do not go on to get promoted.

Indeed, I just can't see Viktor Gyokeres remaining at the club this summer.

He is the man I can see departing the CBS Arena. The timing feels right for the Swede to test himself at a higher level and I don't think any supporters would begrudge him that.

The money they get for Gyokeres should mean they aren't in a rush to sell Hamer or O'Hare, and then, for their sake, they will hope a new deal for the pair can be worked out.

Toby Wilding

You get the feeling that Coventry could manage to get two of these three players tied down to a new deal.

In terms of Gyokeres, with the form that he is in and the level of interest he is inevitably attracting, you feel it is going to be hard for them to keep hold of the striker, when you consider the amount of money that could be offered for him.

By contrast, things appear to have gone quiet with regards to other clubs being linked with Hamer, while the long-term injury O'Hare is struggling with means he is not putting himself in the shop window at the minute.

As a result, you feel those two could be convinced to stay, especially given the promise that the Sky Blues are showing, that suggests Coventry could still give the duo the chance to progress with their careers, and given the quality they possess, that could represent some useful business for the club.

Josh Cole

Coventry have a good chance of retaining the services of two of these three players.

The one individual who is most likely to move on to pastures new this summer is Gyokeres as he is attracting a great deal of transfer interest already, despite the fact that the window is not set to open until after the 2022/23 campaign reaches a crescendo.

Gyokeres may have attracted some more potential suitors following his recent escapades for Sweden as he notched in their victory over Azerbaijan earlier this week.

If Coventry are unable to secure a long-awaited return to the top-flight via the play-offs, the forward could potentially be sold for a reasonable fee ahead of the upcoming season.