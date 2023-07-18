This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Premier League side Everton have now registered their interest in signing Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, according to Football Insider.

The 26-year-old has been at Leicester since 2017 when he joined from Manchester City.

The Leicester striker has played over 200 times for the club, scoring 55 goals and providing 33 assists. But he is now in the final 12 months of his contract with the Foxes and with their relegation to the Championship, his future seems to be away from the club.

Iheanacho has been linked with Premier League clubs and teams from Saudi Arabia, but it now seems Everton are trying to get ahead in the race.

This report adds that Leicester value Iheanacho at around the £10-15 million mark, with the Toffees keen to add to their forward line.

Should Leicester City sell Kelechi Iheanacho?

Football League World writers have discussed below whether Leicester should sell Iheanacho this summer amid interest from Everton and if they do sell him how much is the forward worth.

Here is what they said…

Brett Worthington

Since arriving at the club in 2017, Iheanacho has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot in the Leicester team.

There have been moments where he’s looked as good as he did when he played for Man City, but there have also been times when he’s gone missing and really struggled when given opportunities.

The forward has a very good eye for goal, and the stats back that up, but what can be used against him is the lack of consistency in his game.

Enzo Maresca is likely going to want to continue to make changes to this Leicester team, and with Iheanacho in the final 12 months of his contract at the club, it seems inevitable he will leave the King Power Stadium.

It is unlikely the 26-year-old is going to want to stay and play in the Championship, so it makes no sense for the club to be trying to keep the striker on board.

It is just a question of how much it will cost any interested side, and considering his performances last season and his contract status, Leicester can count themselves lucky if they get £10 million for the striker.

Ned Holmes

If Kelechi Iheanacho is willing to stay on at the King Power Stadium then Leicester City should be doing all they can to keep hold of him.

The Nigerian forward is a goalscorer and with the added bit of time he'll get at Championship level, he could score lots of goals for the Foxes next term.

With Harvey Barnes and James Maddison likely to be earning Leicester around £80 million this summer, money isn't an issue and it's worth the risk of seeing Iheanacho leave for nothing next summer as he could fire them back to the Premier League.

If he wants to leave then they should be demanding upwards of £10 million for the 26-year-old.

Iheanacho is a goalscorer in his prime and Leicester need to be well compensated.