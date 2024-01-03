Highlights Birmingham City sack manager Wayne Rooney after poor results, leaving them in a relegation fight.

Former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is an ideal candidate to replace Rooney.

Birmingham City should act quickly to secure Cooper before other clubs, including Premier League teams, express interest.

Birmingham City have sacked manager Wayne Rooney after just two wins in 15 games.

Rooney was appointed Birmingham’s manager back in October after the sudden decision to sack John Eustace, despite a strong start to the campaign.

The club’s decision to bring the former Derby County and DC United manager to the club was to help lift the pedigree of the club and bring a no-fear style to the club.

However, it hasn’t gone to plan, and Birmingham have slipped down the table in recent weeks, so much so that they are now in a relegation fight.

Championship table (As it stands 2nd January) Teams PL GD PTS 17 Blackburn Rovers 26 -9 32 18 Plymouth Argyle 26 -2 29 19 Stoke City 26 -7 29 20 Birmingham City 26 -11 28 21 Huddersfield Town 26 -18 25 22 Sheffield Wednesday 26 -19 22 23 QPR 26 -16 21 24 Rotherham United 26 -26 18

Monday’s defeat to Leeds United was the final straw as the club’s supporters turned on Rooney.

It will now be a question of what next for the club, with several managers out of work who would likely love the chance to manage Birmingham.

One manager who has been linked with the job even when Rooney was still in charge was Steve Cooper, and it is now a question of should they make a serious move for the out-of-work boss.

Birmingham City would be silly not to be interested in Steve Cooper

Birmingham need a new manager, and with Cooper out of work, he seems like an ideal candidate, so here some of the writers at Football League World have shared their thoughts on whether the club should move for Cooper or not.

Here is what they said…

Brett Worthington

Cooper is arguably the most high-profile manager out of work that Birmingham could potentially afford and convince to manage their club.

The 44-year-old was probably harshly treated by Nottingham Forest in most people’s eyes and will no doubt be back in management sooner rather than later.

Cooper took charge of Forest when they were at the bottom of the Championship, and he managed to put together a squad that gave everything and somehow went on to achieve promotion to the Premier League.

Cooper was a manager with a growing reputation, but that promotion and what he did for the club in the top flight has seen him go further up that scale.

So, Birmingham would be silly not to be interested in Steve Cooper, but it comes down to whether he would be interested in the Birmingham job and dropping back into the second tier.

Cooper may want to be patient and see what opportunities come in the Premier League, but as things stand right now, the Blues should taste the water and see if this vacancy is of interest to the 44-year-old.

Ned Holmes

It's ambitious but Birmingham City would be foolish not to at least sound Steve Cooper out.

You have to think that the former Nottingham Forest boss will be waiting for a Premier League job after the impressive work he did at Nottingham Forest - helping them return to the Premier League after so long away and keeping them there last term.

There have been links to the likes of Crystal Palace this term already.

Even if that does not come, a Championship club in a better position than Blues will surely be in contact with Cooper before too long and that is what going to make things difficult for the club's American owners.

Cooper is an ideal candidate - having transformed fortunes at Forest, won promotion to the top flight against the odds, and before that taken Swansea City to the play-offs in back-to-back years.

He's a pragmatic coach but one that has played the sort of 'no fear' football that the Birmingham owners seemingly want as well.

The question isn't: should Birmingham go for Cooper? It's: Will Cooper be interested in Blues? And: Can Birmingham beat Premier League clubs to him?