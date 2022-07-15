Can Ben Garner get Charlton Athletic promoted?

We are now just a fortnight out from the start of the 2022/23 EFL season and excitement is growing all over the country.

In south London, there is newfound positivity due to the arrival of new manager Ben Garner at Charlton Athletic. He took Swindon Town to the League Two play-offs last season playing an exciting brand of attacking football but is now in charge at the League One club after replacing Johnnie Jackson.

The feeling among The Valley faithful is that they’re a club that should be playing its football higher up the English pyramid and ultimately Garner will be judged by whether he can win promotion back to the Championship – either this season or in the near future.

But is the new appointment the coach to do that? Ned Holmes and Marcus Ally discussed that on the latest episode of FLW TV’s The Debate!

