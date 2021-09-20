‘Can be vital’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans have their say on Steven Reid’s situation

Nottingham Forest picked up their first win of the season with Steven Reid in interim charge on Saturday.

It was a hectic few days for Reid, who was brought to the club by the man who was relieved of his duties last week.

With Steve Cooper expected to take over this week, with the club agreeing compensation with his former club Swansea City.

But Reid was in charge at the weekend, and deployed a different formation and a fresh outlook as Forest picked up their first win of the campaign.

His decision to switch to a 3-4-3 system paid dividends, with goals either side of half-time from Lewis Grabban and a Lee Nicholls own-goal sending Forest on their way to a win.

Reid took plenty of plaudits after the final whistle, too, with the away faithful chanting ‘Reidy’ as he went over to show his appreciation.

Reid has written himself into short-term Forest folklore, then, and his future remains uncertain with a managerial change on the horizon.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ thoughts on whether he should remain at the City Ground or not…

I would ate to see him move away from Forest a very valuable asset you don’t come across every day. — Dfwalters1947@icloud.com (@dfwalters1947) September 20, 2021

I’d happily give him the managers position for a bit, can’t do any worse than most of the ones we’ve had I’ve the last ten years — Rich (@rich_ard1) September 20, 2021

Definitely needs to be on the staff! He knows our strengths and can be vital — Norton Boultby (@N_Boultby) September 20, 2021

To have the knowledge and coaching ability to make such radical changes to the teams shape and approach to the game against Huddersfield in a just couple of training sessions shouldn't be overlooked. — jon gotheridge (@JgJonnyboy1969) September 20, 2021

yes — Stuart Whomsley (@Bossloper) September 20, 2021

Yes. — jon gotheridge (@JgJonnyboy1969) September 20, 2021

Steven Reid should have been manager of week. What a difference he made in just 2 days! And where's Brennan Johnson? #NFFC — Dave – NFFC ⭐⭐ (@dj_zotov) September 20, 2021