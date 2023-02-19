“Can be a source of dependability” – Should Hull City strike fresh contract agreement with 28-year-old? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Hull City left-back Callum Elder was previously set to leave the Tigers last summer with his contract coming to an end at that point – but they triggered an extension in his contract to keep him at the MKM Stadium until this year.

He has made a respectable 21 appearances in all competitions this term, managing to play a decent amount of football despite owner Acun Ilicali’s big overhaul in East Yorkshire during the previous summer window.

And his chances of winning a decent amount of game time between now and the end of the season were boosted during the early stages of last month, with Liam Rosenior deciding to sanction a loan exit for Brandon Fleming who has linked up with Oxford United temporarily.

Unfortunately for Elder though, Jacob Greaves has been given a chance to play on the left-hand side and if the latter can stay fit and in form between now and the end of the season, that could limit the Australian’s minutes on the pitch.

Looking at Elder’s situation though, with his contract expiring in the summer, should they offer him a new deal or let him leave for nothing at the end of the season?

We asked three of our writers at FLW for their opinion.

Billy Mulley

I think Hull should be looking into extending Elder’s contract with his current deal set to expire in the summer.

The 28-year-old has impressed under Rosenior’s stewardship and is someone who can be relied upon in that left-back position.

A player who provides an energetic attacking and reliable defensive service, the 28-year-old can be a source of dependability, and his experience and leadership qualities could be vital as Hull remain as determined as they are.

This is not to say that he will be a guaranteed starter for years to come, instead, it is more of a pointer to the impact he has had since arriving and that he could help the club continue to grow.

Whilst Hull’s takeover has allowed them to become more ambitious in the transfer market, players like Elder are still important.

Josh Cole

Hull should indeed consider offering Elder fresh terms as he has produced some encouraging displays under the guidance of Rosenior.

A stand-out performer in the club’s recent clash with Stoke City, the defender helped the Tigers claim a clean sheet on their travels by making four interceptions and two clearances as he recorded a season-high WhoScored match rating of 7.39.

Given that Elder has made 92 appearances in the Championship during his career, he knows exactly what it takes to compete in this division and thus will prove to be an asset for Hull if they remain at this level for the 2023/24 campaign.

The 28-year-old will feel as if he has plenty left to give for Hull and could prove to be an important member of the club’s squad in the future if an agreement is reached regarding a new deal.

Adam Jones

He may not start every week next season – but he would certainly be a capable backup option and this is why Rosenior and Ilicali need to seriously consider offering him fresh terms.

There has been a lot of movement in and out of the MKM Stadium during the past year and with this, they could benefit from having someone like Elder who has been at the club for a number of years and knows the Tigers like the back of his hand.

The 28-year-old probably wouldn’t cost too much to tie down either and that’s another positive because the club has spent a decent amount of money on transfers this season and need to be wary about the prospect of breaching the EFL’s financial rules.

The player is also keen to stay put and that’s a very important factor – because there’s no point trying to keep someone who doesn’t want to be part of the project.

You feel he will only get better and better under Rosenior too.