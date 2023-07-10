This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol City defender Kane Wilson has been linked with a move to Derby County.

The Telegraph's John Percy has reported that the two clubs have discussed a deal for the wing-back - though Bristol Live have clarified it will not be part of Jason Knight's £1.75m move to Ashton Gate.

Derby County to sign Kane Wilson?

The Robins are said to be hopeful of selling him this summer but would he be a good signing for the Rams?

Our FLW writers give their thoughts...

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson

It just has not quite worked out for Kane Wilson at Bristol City.

We must not forget that he jumped up from League Two to the Championship, which is quite the leap.

Therefore, a move to League One Derby County could be a happy medium, especially given how much he impressed in the fourth tier.

Derby have no natural right-backs in their current squad, either, so this would be a great signing for them.

If they keep hold of him this summer, Wilson's addition would also allow Jason Knight to play in a more natural, central position after having to fill in at right-back a lot last campaign.

All in all, there is a lot to like about this one from Derby County's perspective.

Ned Holmes

Kane Wilson would be a fantastic signing for Derby County.

His move to Bristol City has not worked out, with the shift to a back four and injury issues leaving him down the pecking order, but if Paul Warne can get him back to the levels he showed for Forest Green Rovers in 2021/22 then he can be a real weapon in League One.

You'd suggest that the position won't be a high priority after signing Joe Ward from Peterborough United but having cover and competition across the squad will be vital as winning promotion from the third tier is a long and arduous process.

It looks as though the fee will be fairly nominal and to me this really is a no-brainer as he fits Warne's system really well.

Heading to Derby offers Wilson the City exit that he needs and stepping back to League One level could be perfect for a player whose confidence will likely have taken a dent.

Brett Worthington

This could be a very smart addition from Derby County.

It is clear that Wilson’s move to Bristol City hasn’t worked out as he would have hoped, and both parties may be seeing this summer as a chance to go their separate ways.

Despite his struggles, it has been evidently clear that Wilson has huge quality and would be a fantastic signing for any club this summer in the Championship or League One.

Wilson would bring a significant attacking threat from that full-back area and a versatility trait that not many can offer.

The Rams are in need of adding to their defence, as they’ve been weak there for a while now and relied too heavily on players from midfield being deployed as makeshift defenders.