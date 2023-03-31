This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United have been linked with Rotherham United forward Chiedozie Ogbene, who is set to become a free agent this summer.

That's according to the Irish Examiner, who have reported that West Bromwich Albion are another of the clubs keen on Ogbene.

The 25-year-old is nearing the end of his current contract and the Blades are said to be one of the sides looking to capitalise.

Would Chiedozie Ogbene be a good signing for Sheffield United? And is he ready for the Premier League?

Alfie Burns

Ogbene is a really good player and he’s impressed me at Championship level this season.

However, for Sheffield United potentially heading back to the Premier League, I’m not sure it’s the right fit.

If you look at the Blades’ last stint in the Premier League, they struggled for goals with Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie, having plucked them out of the EFL.

That pair, for me, were better suited to the Premier League and it didn’t exactly work. Whilst it’s unfair to write Ogbene off before it’s even a done deal, I’m just not sure it’s a move that is going to be what Sheffield United need if they win promotion.

Personally, I’d like to see a touch more from Ogbene, maybe at the sharp end of the Championship.

Simmey Hannfin-Donaldson

I'm not too sure about this one to be honest.

I think Ogbene is good enough to play for a top Championship side next season but I'm not sure how he would get on in the Premier League, with it looking like Sheffield United are going to go up.

It's a big jump up and I think a more organic way of him getting there would be to get promoted as part of a side going up, rather than a move to Blades.

Furthermore, given the formation Heckingbottom uses, I don't really see a natural role for him at Sheffield United right now.

The potential of Premier League football will be exciting for him, but Ogbene must take into account game time and how he is going to fit in and I just don't think he does at Sheffield United barring a change of system.

Ned Holmes

As much as I like Chiedozie Ogbene, and I'm a big fan of the dynamic forward, I think it might be too soon to talk of the Premier League.

You can understand why Sheffield United would be keen to capitalise on his contract situation but if they're promoted, you feel they can afford to be a bit more ambitious.

Ogbene could be really effective in Paul Heckingbottom's system but he's just really got to grips with the Championship this season and I'm not sure how effective he would be in the top flight at the moment.

That said, it could make sense for them to snap him up and look to loan him out to a second tier side - assuming they go up of course - before reassessing the following summer.

You'd question whether he'd be happy with that though.