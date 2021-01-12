‘Can add some real bite in midfield’ – Update emerges with Bristol City and Millwall in race for 22-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol City target Abdoulaye Sissako could leave Zulte Wagrem this month, according to RMC Sport journalist Loic Tanzi.

The 22-year-old is thought to be a target of both City and Millwall, and though he stayed with the Belgian club in the summer it is understood he could leave before the end of the current window.

So, would that be a good signing for the Robins? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

George Dagless

He could be.

I think there’s a good case to argue that the Robins would be wise to try and add to their central midfield options given the injury luck that they have had and Sissako might be a decent arrival.

He’s quite an athletic player in the middle of the park that gets about the pitch well and Dean Holden might be interested in his robustness as well as quality on the field of play.

He looks a player that could easily cope with the physical demands of the Championship and that’s always a plus point.

Did Bristol City sign each of these 14 players for more or less than £1 million?

1 of 14 1. Jay Dasilva More Less

Chris Thorpe

I think he could prove to be a useful addition for the Robins as his size and tackling ability means he can add some real bite in midfield.

He tends to play more as a ball-winning midfield player as opposed to being creative, which means something slightly different to what Bristol City fans have become accustomed to.

I don’t think there’s any harm in bringing in new signings during January, so I would say this is a needed addition particularly after all of the injury issues that the club have encountered this term.

Overall I think this would be an interesting addition and one that would come at a knockdown price in comparison to other targets due to the small stature of the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.