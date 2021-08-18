‘Can achieve new heights in the top-flight’ – Wolves weighing up next move in battle with Leeds for QPR man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wolves are weighing up a bid for QPR defender Rob Dickie but face competition from both Leeds United and Newcastle United, according to Football Insider.

Dickie has proven a brilliant addition for the R’s since he joined from Oxford United last summer but it seems they now face a battle to keep hold of him.

Wolves are said to be one of the sides keen but would he be a good signing for the Molineux outfit? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Marcus Ally

Rob Dickie has looked as Premier League ready as they come in the early knockings of this Championship campaign, three goals in as many games in all competitions, the former Oxford United man is thriving in the Queens Park Rangers back three.

With Wolverhampton Wanderers moving away from the rigid defensive style of Nuno Espirito Santo and using more mobile players in the form of Max Kilman and Yerson Mosquera, Dickie definitely fits the profile of their new-look backline.

He is adept with the ball at his feet in tight areas and the composure he has demonstrated since signing for Rangers would suit him to step up a division and the difference in style between the two leagues.

Rangers will fight tooth and nail to keep him at the club until at least January with Mark Warburton setting his sights on making an assault on the top six. Leeds United stand out as a club where he could fit nicely into their playing style, being so effective at breaking the lines. But Wolves may offer more immediate game time.

Sam Rourke

Rob Dickie is a top Championship centre-back who has started this season in fine form in both a defensive sense, and in a goalscoring sense, with the 25-year-old scoring three goals already this term.

He’s showing all the qualities that suggest he can cut it at the top level of English football and somewhere like Wolves could be an ideal next step, albeit I do think he should continue his progression at QPR.

It’s looking like Mark Warburton’s side are going to have a strong season in the Championship with Dickie firmly at the heart of it, so it’d be wise for him to stay put in west London as the last thing he would want is to join Wolves and be sitting on the bench, which is a possibility.

Bruno Lage’s side do possess the likes of Willy Boly, Conor Coady, Max Kilman so Dickie’s immediate pathway into the starting XI isn’t so clear.

Have any of these 22 players ever been in Wolves’ academy?

1 of 22 Has Danny Loader even been in Wolves' academy? Yes No

Chris Thorpe

Well for starters I don’t think QPR would let a player who is as key as Dickie leave this close to the deadline.

He has been outstanding in an unexpected attacking sense so far and as a result this interest has cropped up.

He would in theory suit the way that Wolves are looking to play and is capable of progressing the ball through the defensive third and into midfield.

It isn’t necessarily an area that the Premier League club needs to strengthen but there is no harm in bringing in a player who is entering him prime years.

I certainly think he has the capabilities to play in a higher league but I think he is best served to stay with the R’s for now.

I’d be extremely shocked if he departed West London this month.