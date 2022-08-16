Campbell starts: The predicted Stoke City XI to face Boro on Wednesday night

Stoke City return to action on Wednesday night as they face Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough side.

The Potters have earned three points from their opening three Championship games of the season so far.

Those points came from a 2-0 victory over Blackpool in the second fixture, with losses to Millwall and Huddersfield Town bookending their current run of form.

Michael O’Neill will be hoping his side can recover from last weekend’s defeat to the Terriers with an improved performance in front of their home support.

Boro come into the game with only two points from their season so far, drawing with West Brom and Sheffield United, so they too will be aiming to turn their fortunes around at the Bet365 Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Here we predict how O’Neill will set up his Stoke side to face Boro this midweek…

There are two big selection dilemmas facing the Potters boss going into Wednesday night.

The first of which surrounds young defender Tom Sparrow, who started the defeat to Huddersfield at the weekend.

While he may remain in the team, another option could be to move Ben Wilmot out wide and to bring Phil Jagielka into the side, however an unchanged backline is more likely.

The hardest Stoke City quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 How many points did Stoke City accumulate during their time in the Premier League? 431 503 441 457

Secondly, Tyrese Campbell will likely come back into the starting lineup alongside either Jacob Brown or Dwight Gayle.

Despite Brown having got off the mark with a goal and Gayle still yet to find the back of the net this season, O’Neill is more likely to opt for the big name experienced striker in the former Newcastle United man.

Gayle and Campbell could be the team’s most dangerous threat up front and this will be a good chance for the pairing to find their feet after starting together in the 2-0 loss to Millwall.