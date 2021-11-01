Campbell starts: The predicted Luton Town XI to face Boro on Tuesday

Luton Town fell to their fourth defeat of the season on Saturday afternoon, with Preston North End running out as 2-0 winners at Deepdale.

The Hatters, who struggled throughout, were beaten by a Preston North End side who have found it difficult to get going early on in this campaign.

Going into the game, Luton found themselves in fifth place, knowing a victory would only strengthen their place in the top-six even more.

Luton are back in action tomorrow night against a Middlesbrough side who were also beaten 2-0 and dumped out of the Championship play-offs on Saturday.

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Luton Town academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Did Daryl Murphy ever play in the Premier League? Yes No

Nathan Jones will be hopeful that his Luton side can recover quickly from what was a poor display from The Hatters.

Here, we take a look at how Luton could line up to face Boro tomorrow evening…

Simon Sluga was evidently annoyed with himself that he was unable to keep Emil Riis’ penalty from going beyond the white line as he kicked the ball onto the roof of Deepdale, but he has enjoyed a strong season so far and is more than likely to start again.

James Bree and Amari’i Bell were very restricted in terms of going forward against Preston, but both have proven to be good options in the wing-back roles thus far.

Sonny Bradley was axed at half time, but it was a rare off day for the skipper. The two defenders around him were probably Luton’s best performers, and all three could start again.

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu and Glen Rea were unable to meet the high standards that Town have set thus far this season against Preston, and it will be no surprise to see Henri Lansbury and Allan Campbell in the starting XI as a result.

Jordan Clark was unable to influence the game much on Saturday, meaning that Admiral Muskwe could come into the starting XI.

If he is available for selection, then Elijah Adebayo has to come in on Saturday. His presence was missed against Preston, with the towering forward starting the season in excellent form.

He is likely to be partnered by Harry Cornick, who has also started the season off flying, and was one of Luton’s better performers at the weekend.