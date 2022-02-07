Campbell starts: The predicted Luton Town XI to face Barnsley on Tuesday night

Focus switches back to league duties for Luton Town this midweek as the Hatters take on Barnsley in the Sky Bet Championship.

Luton beat Cambridge United over the weekend in the FA Cup and will face Chelsea in the next round at the beginning of March, but between now and then there are several big league games that need full focus from Nathan Jones’ men.

Up first, then, is a clash with lowly Barnsley and Jones will be demanding that his players do a professional job against the Tykes.

In terms of team news, we could see certain faces coming back into the team that didn’t play at the weekend, including Allan Campbell.

Jones also needs to decide whether he’ll involve the likes of Danny Hylton and Carlos Mendes Gomes with the former coming off of the bench and the latter grabbing his first goal for the club against the U’s.

Indeed, he’s also got calls to make involving Harry Cornick who returned to get the winner in their last league game against Swansea, whilst Elijah Adebayo is also pushing for a return after recovering from injury, with Jones opting to not rush him back at the weekend.

Here’s the potential XI we could see Jones name against the men from Oakwell:

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Luton Town players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Jake Howells? Yes No