Campbell, Niasse, Hogg & Vallejo: The dilemmas that Carlos Corberan is facing at Huddersfield Town at this very moment in time

Huddersfield Town need a return to winning ways.

Carlos Corberan’s fine work in the build-up to Christmas is at risk of ruin, with the Terriers without a win since December 29th in the Championship.

They managed to stop the rot in terms of defeats last time out against Stoke City, but should have taken three points from a game they dominated. In the end, they were frustratingly held to a 1-1 draw.

Performances at the moment are providing more questions than answers, with Corberan pressed to find solutions as his side are at risk of slipping into a relegation battle.

Dilemmas are aplenty for Corberan at this stage. Some good and some bad, some are pressing and some aren’t.

We identify a couple here…

Fraizer Campbell: Stick or twist?

January should have been the month where Huddersfield sourced Corberan some competition for Fraizer Campbell.

Campbell is playing well and he does everything you expect of a striker, apart from score goals regularly. He’s got five to his name this season and when Josh Koroma was fit and firing, there were no issues. Campbell led the line and the goal threat came from the left.

However, with Koroma injured, there’s too much pressure on Campbell.

Rolando Aarons is still adapting, whilst Isaac Mbenza is more of an assist king than a goalscorer on the right.

Campbell could do with Danny Ward’s help, but his fitness levels are another concern at this time and he isn’t available.

Reports in the national media suggest that Oumar Niasse is a free agent that Huddersfield are considering signing.

He would add competition and another goal threat at the top of the pitch, but would he do all the other work that Campbell gets through?

Without Campbell, would Huddersfield’s build-up play be as effective? Would they be able to press the ball from the front like they currently do?

Something has to give and Huddersfield have to start breaking down the opposition more clinically.

Hogg or Vallejo?

When Huddersfield have been at their best this season, Hogg has been instrumental in the No.6 role, shielding the defence.

He breaks up play, offers himself for the ball and does the work that your more luxury midfielders don’t want to do.

Competing with him for a place in the side is Alex Vallejo, who finally has his opportunity in the starting line-up after an injury to Hogg.

Vallejo took time to adapt to England after Huddersfield picked him up on a free transfer and he’s just turned in his most complete performance to date in the draw with Stoke.

The midfielder got on the ball and dictated play, with some fine long-range passing to make use of the full width of the pitch.

Hogg now has some direct competition for his place in the side.

The club have just rewarded him with a new contract and his return to action won’t be far off now.

Corberan must decide on who he wants to shield his back-four or if there’s a way he can get both into his side – presumably shifting one of the two into the defence.

It’s a welcome headache in terms of selection, which has been rare this season.