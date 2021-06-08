Campbell in, Anguissa out: An early look at how Fulham’s starting XI could look in 2021/22

Several changes are set to take place at Fulham this summer and their starting XI could look very different to the one that last headed out onto the pitch in the Premier League in May.

The Lilywhites are back in the second-tier after just one season and will be looking to try and bounce back as soon as possible, though it remains to be seen whether Scott Parker is going to be at the helm to oversee things.

Even so, the playing squad is going to change regardless of who is in the dugout and here we’ve taken a look at what the Fulham starting line-up could be for the early weeks of next season, going on different transfer rumours about exits and such.

Take a look through the team and see where you think it might finish in next year’s Championship standings…